Dave Grohl's Ex Tina Basich Claims He Cheated on Her 2 Decades Before He Admitted to Fathering a Child Out of Wedlock
Dave Grohl's past mistakes are resurfacing in the wake of his confession that he cheated on his wife, Jordyn Blum, and fathered a baby out of wedlock.
According to his ex-girlfriend Tina Basich, this isn't the first time he's been unfaithful, as she claimed in her 2003 memoir, Pretty Good for a Girl: The Autobiography of a Snowboarding Pioneer, that he strayed during their two-year relationship in the late '90s.
Basich, 55, said the "pressure" of the Foo Fighters guitarist's growing fame "was too much for our relationship to handle," explaining, "I felt like I was taking time away from his career, which was his priority — totally putting mine in the backseat without even realizing it."
"I don’t know how anyone in his profession can have a normal relationship with a girlfriend…or two, as it turned out," the snowboarder confessed.
The athlete found out about his other lover "secondhand, through the grapevine when it felt like everyone else in the world knew about it but me."
After uncovering the truth, the rocker and Basich's relationship went on a downward spiral.
"All I got was a five-minute phone call from him, after five weeks of me calling and trying to get ahold of him because I just had to know if these rumors were true and had to hear it straight from the source," she recalled.
"There was nothing. Like he dropped off the planet in my world, but was everywhere else because articles were showing up all in the magazines since he was finishing up a press tour for his new album," Basich explained of the aftermath.
The split was so painful that she avoided watching MTV and listening to the radio so she didn't have to be constantly reminded of the musician.
As OK! reported, Grohl, 55, revealed on Tuesday, September 10, that he cheated on his spouse of 20 years and fathered a newborn baby girl, whom he plans to be an active parent to.
"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," the star said. "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."
While a woman named Valerie went viral after she posted photos of his alleged daughter and claimed she was Grohl's mistress, the rockstar's camp revealed the story was fake.
The identity of his new baby's mother is still unknown.
