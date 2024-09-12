Dave Grohl's Ex Tina Basich Claims He Cheated on Her 2 Decades Before He Admitted to Fathering a Child Out of Wedlock

Dave Grohl's past mistakes are resurfacing in the wake of his confession that he cheated on his wife, Jordyn Blum, and fathered a baby out of wedlock.

According to his ex-girlfriend Tina Basich, this isn't the first time he's been unfaithful, as she claimed in her 2003 memoir, Pretty Good for a Girl: The Autobiography of a Snowboarding Pioneer, that he strayed during their two-year relationship in the late '90s.