or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > dave grohl
OK LogoNEWS

Dave Grohl Is 'Going to Therapy' and 'Constantly Apologizing' to Wife Jordyn Blum After Cheating Scandal: 'He Has No Freedom'

dave grohl therapy cheating scandal
Source: mega

Dave Grohl is 'going to therapy' amid his cheating scandal, a source claimed.

By:

Oct. 13 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Dave Grohl is doing everything to make things right with his wife, Jordyn Blum, after he fathered a child out of a wedlock, a source revealed.

“He’s gone from being rock god to scumbag overnight, it’s changed the dynamic and he hates it,” an insider dished. “But he’s got to go along if he wants to save his marriage. Jordyn and the kids are his life.”

Article continues below advertisement
dave grohl therapy cheating scandal
Source: mega

Dave Grohl announced in September he fathered a child out of wedlock.

“He admits he was wrong, but he’s under total scrutiny, he has no freedom. He’s offering up phone text messages and constantly apologizing and going to therapy. He’s trying to be a good dad but at the same time it’s frustrating and he doesn’t understand that these things can take months, even years to fix," they continued about the singer, 55.

Article continues below advertisement
dave grohl therapy cheating scandal
Source: mega

The pair share three children.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the Foo Fighters lead singer revealed he stepped out on his relationship.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," he wrote on Instagram on September 10.

Article continues below advertisement
dave grohl therapy cheating scandal
Source: mega

Dave Grohl apologized to his wife on social media.

MORE ON:
dave grohl

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” he continued. “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Article continues below advertisement
dave grohl therapy cheating scandal
Source: mega

The duo got married in 2003.

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, the couple, who got married in 2003 and share three daughters: Violet Maye, Harper Willow and Opheila Saint, have been spotted without their wedding rings.

Article continues below advertisement

Blum has yet to comment on the situation, but it's a possibility she might tell all in her book, as an insider claimed she was offered a "multimillion dollar" deal from a subsidiary of Simon & Schuster.

Article continues below advertisement

If the actress accepts the deal, "she’ll tell how she's been holding the marriage together for the sake of their three daughters," the insider told a news outlet.

"Jordyn has lots to reveal about being married to Dave," the source claimed.

"Close friends believe she has turned a blind eye to Dave’s indiscretions for a long time," the insider added. "Now he has humiliated her in front of the world with his baby bombshell, she can no longer hide behind the façade of a perfect marriage."

In Touch spoke to the source.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.