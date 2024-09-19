Dave Grohl's Wife Offered 'Multimillion Dollar' Deal to Write Tell-All After His Cheating Scandal as Source Claims He's Had Past 'Indiscretions'
Will Dave Grohl's wife, Jordyn Blum, be cashing in over her husband's cheating scandal?
According to an insider, the actress was offered a "multimillion dollar" deal from a subsidiary of Simon & Schuster to write a tell-all on their relationship after the rocker confessed earlier this month to fathering a child with another woman.
If Blum, 48, accepts the alleged offer, "she’ll tell how she's been holding the marriage together for the sake of their three daughters," the insider claimed.
"Jordyn has lots to reveal about being married to Dave," the source spilled.
"Close friends believe she has turned a blind eye to Dave’s indiscretions for a long time," the insider added. "Now he has humiliated her in front of the world with his baby bombshell, she can no longer hide behind the façade of a perfect marriage."
As OK! reported, the Foo Fighters star, 55, announced in a September 10 Instagram post that he "recently" became "the father of a new baby daughter" born "outside" his marriage.
"I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," he insisted. "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."
- 'Jealous' Dave Grohl Accused Wife Jordyn Blum of 'Flirting' With Her 'Hot Tennis Coach' Before His Cheating Scandal Was Uncovered: Source
- Dave Grohl's Ex Jennifer Finch Defends His Character After Affair and Baby Drama, Reveals They're Still Friends
- Dave Grohl's Ex Tina Basich Claims He Cheated on Her 2 Decades Before He Admitted to Fathering a Child Out of Wedlock
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The identity of Grohl's baby mama remains unknown.
Blum hasn't publicly commented on the drama, though one insider revealed she's "getting major support from one of her besties, Kate Hudson."
"She was surprised and disgusted that at Dave’s age he’s still cheating on not only Jordyn, but their girls too," the source shared of how Hudson reacted to the scandal.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Almost Famous actress, 45, has allegedly "told Jordyn she’s there for her 24/7 and not to hesitate to pick up the phone even if it’s for a good cry or if she needs her to come over for a hug and a heart to heart. Kate would stay with her in a heartbeat if she asked."
While the musician hasn't been involved in any other cheating scandals since he married Blum, his ex Tina Basich revealed in her 2003 memoir, Pretty Good for a Girl: The Autobiography of a Snowboarding Pioneer, that he was two-timing her during their '90s romance.
"I don’t know how anyone in his profession can have a normal relationship with a girlfriend…or two, as it turned out," the snowboarder confessed of their failed romance, sharing she found out about his cheating "secondhand, through the grapevine when it felt like everyone else in the world knew about it but me."
Daily Mail reported on Blum being offered a book deal.