Dave Grohl's Ex Kari Wuhrer Heard 'Rumblings' of His Infidelity Before He Admitted to Fathering a Baby Out of Wedlock, Calls Him a 'Scumbag'
Dave Grohl's infidelity scandal may have been a shock to fans, but his ex Kari Wuhrer wasn't too surprised when he confessed to cheating on wife Jordyn Blum and fathering a child with another woman.
The model, 57, admitted to a news outlet that she heard "rumblings" of the rocker, 55, being unfaithful before he confirmed it in a Wednesday, September 11, Instagram post.
Wuhrer didn't elaborate on what she heard but noted she was the other woman his ex Tina Basich was referring to in her 2003 memoir, Pretty Good for a Girl: The Autobiography of a Snowboarding Pioneer, where the latter said Grohl was two-timing her during their romance in the '90s.
After he got caught and both of his romances ended, Wuhrer happened to see him at a local playground, though "he would just look at me like I didn’t exist," she said.
"I just felt like I knew he was a scumbag after that," Wuhrer admitted.
Basich, 55, didn't identify Wuhrer by name when she wrote, "I don’t know how anyone in his profession can have a normal relationship with a girlfriend…or two, as it turned out."
As OK! reported, the Foo Fighters star shared his baby news on social media, telling the public, "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."
"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," he continued. "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."
- Dave Grohl's Wife Offered 'Multimillion Dollar' Deal to Write Tell-All After His Cheating Scandal as Source Claims He's Had Past 'Indiscretions'
- 'Jealous' Dave Grohl Accused Wife Jordyn Blum of 'Flirting' With Her 'Hot Tennis Coach' Before His Cheating Scandal Was Uncovered: Source
- Dave Grohl's Ex Jennifer Finch Defends His Character After Affair and Baby Drama, Reveals They're Still Friends
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite his message, his wife, 48, was seen without her wedding ring several days later.
One source claimed the mom-of-three — who wed Grohl in 2003 — has been offered a multimillion dollar deal to write a tell-all in the wake of the scandal.
If the actress accepts the offer, "she’ll tell how she's been holding the marriage together for the sake of their three daughters," the insider claimed. "Jordyn has lots to reveal about being married to Dave."
"Close friends believe she has turned a blind eye to Dave’s indiscretions for a long time," the insider said. "Now he has humiliated her in front of the world with his baby bombshell, she can no longer hide behind the façade of a perfect marriage."
TMZ spoke to Wuhrer.