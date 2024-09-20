or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > dave grohl
OK LogoNEWS

Dave Grohl's Ex Kari Wuhrer Heard 'Rumblings' of His Infidelity Before He Admitted to Fathering a Baby Out of Wedlock, Calls Him a 'Scumbag'

Composite photo of Dave Grohl and Kari Wuhrer
Source: mega;@kariswuhrer/instagram

Dave Grohl's ex Kari Wuhrer didn't have the nicest things to say about the musician.

By:

Sept. 20 2024, Published 10:49 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Dave Grohl's infidelity scandal may have been a shock to fans, but his ex Kari Wuhrer wasn't too surprised when he confessed to cheating on wife Jordyn Blum and fathering a child with another woman.

The model, 57, admitted to a news outlet that she heard "rumblings" of the rocker, 55, being unfaithful before he confirmed it in a Wednesday, September 11, Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement
dave grohl ex kari wuhrer heard rumblings infidelity
Source: mega

Dave Grohl confessed to cheating on his wife, Jordyn Blum, and fathering a child with another woman.

Wuhrer didn't elaborate on what she heard but noted she was the other woman his ex Tina Basich was referring to in her 2003 memoir, Pretty Good for a Girl: The Autobiography of a Snowboarding Pioneer, where the latter said Grohl was two-timing her during their romance in the '90s.

After he got caught and both of his romances ended, Wuhrer happened to see him at a local playground, though "he would just look at me like I didn’t exist," she said.

Article continues below advertisement
dave grohl ex kari wuhrer heard rumblings before infidelity baby
Source: @kariswuhrer/instagram

Grohl's ex-girlfriend Kari Wuhrer said she heard 'rumblings' about his cheating before the news went public.

Article continues below advertisement

"I just felt like I knew he was a scumbag after that," Wuhrer admitted.

Basich, 55, didn't identify Wuhrer by name when she wrote, "I don’t know how anyone in his profession can have a normal relationship with a girlfriend…or two, as it turned out."

Article continues below advertisement
dave grohl ex kari wuhrer heard rumblings infidelity
Source: mega

The musician and Blum share three daughters.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, the Foo Fighters star shared his baby news on social media, telling the public, "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."

"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," he continued. "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

MORE ON:
dave grohl

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Despite his message, his wife, 48, was seen without her wedding ring several days later.

One source claimed the mom-of-three — who wed Grohl in 2003 — has been offered a multimillion dollar deal to write a tell-all in the wake of the scandal.

Article continues below advertisement
dave grohl ex kari wuhrer heard rumblings before infidelity baby
Source: mega

Blum was seen without her wedding ring several days after he confessed to cheating on her.

Article continues below advertisement

If the actress accepts the offer, "she’ll tell how she's been holding the marriage together for the sake of their three daughters," the insider claimed. "Jordyn has lots to reveal about being married to Dave."

"Close friends believe she has turned a blind eye to Dave’s indiscretions for a long time," the insider said. "Now he has humiliated her in front of the world with his baby bombshell, she can no longer hide behind the façade of a perfect marriage."

Article continues below advertisement

TMZ spoke to Wuhrer.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.