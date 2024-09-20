Dave Grohl's Ex Kari Wuhrer Heard 'Rumblings' of His Infidelity Before He Admitted to Fathering a Baby Out of Wedlock, Calls Him a 'Scumbag'

Dave Grohl's infidelity scandal may have been a shock to fans, but his ex Kari Wuhrer wasn't too surprised when he confessed to cheating on wife Jordyn Blum and fathering a child with another woman.

The model, 57, admitted to a news outlet that she heard "rumblings" of the rocker, 55, being unfaithful before he confirmed it in a Wednesday, September 11, Instagram post.