Dave Grohl Ditches His Wedding Ring 3 Weeks After He Confessed to Cheating on His Wife and Fathering a Baby Out of Wedlock
It looks like Dave Grohl's cheating scandal has taken a toll on his marriage to wife Jordyn Blum.
Though the singer claimed in September that the pair would "move forward together" after admitting he fathered a baby with another woman, the Foo Fighters star was seen without his wedding ring on Wednesday, October 2.
In photos obtained by a news outlet, the rocker had a bare finger as he ran errands in Encino, Calif., on his own.
Grohl, 55, wasn't the first to remove the significant piece of jewelry, as Blum, 48, was spotted without her wedding ring on September 18, one week after he publicly confessed to cheating on her.
As OK! reported, Grohl shared his shocking news via an Instagram post, writing, "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."
"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," he continued. "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."
The identity of his baby mama has yet to be revealed.
Blum — who shares three daughters with Grohl — hasn't commented on the situation, however, she could spill the tea in a tell-all book, as an insider claimed she was offered a "multimillion dollar" deal from a subsidiary of Simon & Schuster to do so.
If the actress accepts the deal, "she’ll tell how she's been holding the marriage together for the sake of their three daughters," the insider told a news outlet.
"Jordyn has lots to reveal about being married to Dave," the source claimed.
"Close friends believe she has turned a blind eye to Dave’s indiscretions for a long time," the insider added. "Now he has humiliated her in front of the world with his baby bombshell, she can no longer hide behind the façade of a perfect marriage."
At the moment, the mother-of-three is "getting major support from one of her besties, Kate Hudson," another source shared.
"She was surprised and disgusted that at Dave’s age he’s still cheating on not only Jordyn, but their girls too," the source revealed of how the Fool's Gold actress reacted to the scandal.
Hudson, 45, has reportedly "told Jordyn she’s there for her 24/7 and not to hesitate to pick up the phone even if it’s for a good cry or if she needs her to come over for a hug and a heart to heart. Kate would stay with her in a heartbeat if she asked."