Jennifer Aniston Claps Back At New Generation For Believing 'Friends' Is 'Offensive': 'Comedy Has Evolved'
Jennifer Aniston defended Friends after claiming the younger generation believes the show has some hurtful jokes.
The 54-year-old star pointed out, "Comedy has evolved, movies have evolved," in reference to how humor has changed since she played fan-favorite character Rachel Green.
"Now it's a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life," she commented.
"You could joke about a bigot and have a laugh — that was hysterical. And it was about educating people on how ridiculous people were," the '90s icon continued. "And now we're not allowed to do that."
The beloved sitcom aired from 1994-2004, with 236 episodes over 10 seasons. The TV show led to the Golden Globe winner's rise to international fame.
Aniston went on to mention youngsters' opinions of the hit TV show, saying to a news outlet, "There's a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of Friends and find them offensive."
"There were things that were never intentional and others… well, we should have thought it through — but I don't think there was a sensitivity like there is now," the L.A. native added.
She concluded by commenting on America's cultural climate saying: "Everybody needs funny! The world needs humor! We can’t take ourselves too seriously. Especially in the United States. Everyone is far too divided."
Friends not only gave Aniston fame, but also many of her close relationships that she still has today.
In February, Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow — who all played besties on the series — got together for the Cougar Town star's tribute ceremony after she was awarded her own star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.
"We're very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends and your family, your sisters," the We’re the Millers actress gushed at the beginning of her speech at the event. "To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney. She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you."
Kudrow added to the remarks about Cox, "We just want to say that we are deeply, deeply proud to know you. You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented and, what's most important, a truly good and decent human being. Thank you for enriching our lives personally."
