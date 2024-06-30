'Uncomfortable': Victoria Beckham Roasted for Steamy Recollection of Trip to Italy With Husband David
Victoria Beckham's recent Instagram post is getting divided reactions.
The former Spice Girl, 50, took to Instagram on Saturday, June 29, to share a sweet throwback photo of her and her husband, David Beckham, in Italy. However, it was the caption that made the internet go wild.
"Portofino in 1997 was a very, very romantic trip. I remember how excited I was there to be there with David for the first time. The intensity of the two of us being together that 48 hours really was amazing… Kisses @DavidBeckham @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty xx," Victoria wrote alongside the loved-up snap of herself and the former soccer player, 49.
"This h----- caption I’m uncomfortable," one social media user commented below the post.
"The caption 🙊🙊," a second fan chimed in.
"Caption 🔥😂😍," a third person jokingly added.
Others came to the Hollywood power couple's defense. "[Not going to lie], I’m just jealous," another user chimed in.
"I want their love so bad (sic) like they are obsessed with each other still," an additional person noted.
- Together Forever! David and Victoria Beckham's Most Adorable Moments: Photos
- Meghan Markle Was Denied Request for Free Clothes and Handbags From Victoria Beckham, Spills Author
- 'Deluded' Meghan Markle Became 'Irritated' When She Found Out Victoria Beckham Was 'Considerably' Wealthier Than Her, Claims Author
The dynamic duo, who share children Harper, 12, Cruz, 19, Romeo, 21 and Brooklyn, 25, married in 1999 and have continued to get stronger year after year. "I am blessed to have a wonderful husband and beautiful, healthy, happy children. We always make time for each other as a couple and as a family. David and I have nothing to prove," the fashion designer said in a 2020 interview. "My husband constantly inspires me and guides me. He has done so much good work. I look up to him and have the utmost respect and admiration for all that he has achieved."
David has been equally as glowing in his comments about their life together. "We know each other better than anybody. People have talked about, 'Do we stay together because it's a brand?' Of course not. We stay together because we love each other, because we have four amazing children," the former athlete explained in 2017. "Do you go through tough times? Of course. That's part of relationships. It's part of marriages. It's part of having children. It's part of having responsibilities."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Victoria and David have been on the same page about many things in their life together, but especially how to raise their kids. "David and I both have a strong work ethic and I believe that’s a good example to set our children," the former pop star noted. "David and I explain to the children what privileged lives they lead. We tell them that in many places in the world children are hungry, homeless and sick."