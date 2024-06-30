'Uncomfortable': Victoria Beckham Roasted for Steamy Recollection of Trip to Italy With Husband David

The dynamic duo, who share children Harper, 12, Cruz, 19, Romeo, 21 and Brooklyn, 25, married in 1999 and have continued to get stronger year after year. "I am blessed to have a wonderful husband and beautiful, healthy, happy children. We always make time for each other as a couple and as a family. David and I have nothing to prove," the fashion designer said in a 2020 interview. "My husband constantly inspires me and guides me. He has done so much good work. I look up to him and have the utmost respect and admiration for all that he has achieved."

David has been equally as glowing in his comments about their life together. "We know each other better than anybody. People have talked about, 'Do we stay together because it's a brand?' Of course not. We stay together because we love each other, because we have four amazing children," the former athlete explained in 2017. "Do you go through tough times? Of course. That's part of relationships. It's part of marriages. It's part of having children. It's part of having responsibilities."