David Beckham Preaches About 'Self-Care' While Putting His Chiseled Abs on Display: Photos
David Beckham gave his millions of followers a weekend surprise!
The former athlete, 49, took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 6, to share a few shirtless snaps from his relaxing morning where he put his toned abs on full display.
"Self-care Sunday," David penned alongside the sultry picture of himself outside with just a towel on before doing an ice bath and getting in the sauna. "Always important to take a minute to yourself and reset."
The hunky A-lister needs as much self-preservation as possible as he and his wife, Victoria Beckham, continue to have a busy life with their kids Brooklyn Beckham, 25, Romeo Beckham, 22, Cruz Beckham, 19, and Harper Beckham, 13.
Despite their hectic schedules, the Hollywood power couple hasn't lost their love for each other. "She always gave me that confidence and, and she still does now, even after 27 years," David gushed in a recent interview. “She still gives me that confidence that, you know, wanting to look good and wanting to feel good."
"To be honest, she always looks good. It's a good problem but it's a problem. She always looks great. So it's a pretty easy job for me," he continued of the Spice Girl, 50.
The pair tied the knot in 1999 have remained loyal to each other ever since. "We know each other better than anybody. People have talked about, 'Do we stay together because it's a brand?' Of course not. We stay together because we love each other, because we have four amazing children," the former soccer player said in a 2017 interview.
"Do you go through tough times? Of course. That's part of relationships. It's part of marriages. It's part of having children. It's part of having responsibilities," David noted.
Victoria has also never missed an opportunity to say glowing statements about her spouse and how they have raised their family. "David and I explain to the children what privileged lives they lead. We tell them that in many places in the world children are hungry, homeless and sick. They all understand how important it is to help others. Romeo ran the children’s marathon earlier this year and raised an amazing amount of money through sponsorship, which he divided between David’s charity and UNAIDS," the fashion designer said in a 2020 interview.
"My husband constantly inspires me and guides me. He has done so much good work," she said. "I look up to him and have the utmost respect and admiration for all that he has achieved."