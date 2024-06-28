David Duchovny Jokes He 'Discovered' Angelina Jolie Since He Cast Her for 1997's 'Playing God': 'I Just Knew She Was a Movie Star'

Last year, the movie star opened up about why she wasn't taking that many roles compared to her past.

"I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade, in a way. Which I don’t want to get into," she admitted to Vogue, hinting at the stress she dealt with after filing for divorce from ex Brad Pitt, 60, whom she accused of being abusive.

Jolie said that starting seven years ago, she would only take on "jobs that didn’t require long shoots" so she could spend more time her kids. "We had a lot of healing to do. We’re still finding our footing."