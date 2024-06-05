Brad Pitt Eager to 'Repair Things' With His Estranged Children: 'He's Made a Tremendous Effort to Grow'
Brad Pitt is focused on one day mending his broken relationships with his estranged kids after his tumultuous 2016 split from Angelina Jolie.
Although the pair share six children together, their oldest — Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Pax, 20 — have since gone no contact with the actor.
Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, continued to visit with him during their parents' lengthy court battles as they were minors at the time of their divorce.
"Brad has made a tremendous effort to grow and learn from all of his experiences," the source explained. "He would love to find a way to continue to do this, repair things with his kids and for everyone to get to a better place."
Despite his efforts, as OK! previously reported, Shiloh filed to remove Pitt from her surname last month on her 18th birthday. At the time, her mother claimed she couldn't speak to her daughter's reasoning as she "hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself."
However, when the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood star heard the news, he was "upset."
"The reminders that he’s lost his children is, of course, not easy for Brad," a separate insider shared. "He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad."
Aside from Shiloh, her younger sister, Vivienne, chose to drop Pitt from her name in the playbill for The Outsiders after working as an assistant to her mother on the show. Last November, it was also confirmed that Zahara chose to introduce herself as Zahara Marley Jolie during an event at Spelman College.
While several of their children have chosen to distance themselves from their father, a source dished they are still "sick and tired of seeing their mother and father at each other’s throats."
"It’s dominated their lives for the better part of a decade," the source added.
Security guards who previously worked for the now-estranged couple claimed that the Maleficent actress even "encouraged" the kids not to interact with their dad during scheduled visits, but claimed they were threatened into silence with non-disclosure agreements.
The source told ET Pitt wanted to fix his relationships with his kids.