'He's a Piece of S---!': David Foster Ridiculed for Calling Wife Katharine McPhee 'Fat' in Resurfaced Video
David Foster rubbed social media users the wrong way when a resurfaced clip of the star and wife Katharine McPhee started recently making the rounds.
In the video, the pair was on stage at a 2023 joint concert while explaining they first crossed paths several years ago.
"You may not know that we met 17, almost 18 years ago, when I was a little chubby and cheerful contestant on American Idol," the mom-of-one, 40, told the crowd as photos from the 2006 episode were shown.
"Oh yeah. You were fat," her 74-year-old husband replied.
"I was a little chubby, OK?" she confessed. McPhee hit back at her spouse, saying that back then, "David's had a few too many potato chips himself."
The video shocked countless people, with one person admitting of Foster, "I could not despise this guy more."
Another individual called him a "piece of s---!" while a third said he's an 'a------."
"Wow. That's not good. I remember her on #Idol, she was gorgeous," an additional person penned on X, the platform formerly named Twitter. "Comments like that from a husband are very damaging. I know that first hand, he is now an ex."
Several people noted that his rude remarks may have been what led to his four divorces, as before marrying McPhee in 2019, he was wed to Linda Thompson, Yolanda Hadid, Rebecca Dyer and B.J. Cook.
To make matters worse, the brunette beauty has suffered from bulimia in the past. McPhee said she became obsessive about losing weight when she was 13, but she didn't start binging and purging until she was 17.
In 2021, the star admitted that becoming pregnant with her first child made her fear she would go back to her old habits.
"The biggest challenge for me through the pregnancy was really the body issue stuff just suddenly came up in a way that hadn’t been present in a long time," she explained on a podcast.
McPhee said her therapist informed her "it’s really common for women who have struggled with eating disorders in the past to have almost like a relapse in some sense when they enter pregnancy."
Fortunately, the Smash star was OK: "I look in the mirror and I’m like, 'Ya my legs, my thighs, my arms are a little bit thicker,' but I’m OK with it. I’m really OK with it and I'm proud of myself."