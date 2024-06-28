OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples
OK LogoCOUPLES

'He's a Piece of S---!': David Foster Ridiculed for Calling Wife Katharine McPhee 'Fat' in Resurfaced Video

Photo of David Foster and his wife, Katharine McPhee.
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 28 2024, Published 5:33 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

David Foster rubbed social media users the wrong way when a resurfaced clip of the star and wife Katharine McPhee started recently making the rounds.

In the video, the pair was on stage at a 2023 joint concert while explaining they first crossed paths several years ago.

Article continues below advertisement
david foster dragged katharine mcphee fat when first met
Source: mega

David Foster is under fire for a resurfaced video.

"You may not know that we met 17, almost 18 years ago, when I was a little chubby and cheerful contestant on American Idol," the mom-of-one, 40, told the crowd as photos from the 2006 episode were shown.

"Oh yeah. You were fat," her 74-year-old husband replied.

"I was a little chubby, OK?" she confessed. McPhee hit back at her spouse, saying that back then, "David's had a few too many potato chips himself."

Article continues below advertisement
david foster dragged katharine mcphee fat when first met
Source: mega

In the clip, Foster said his wife was 'fat' when they first met in 2006.

Article continues below advertisement

The video shocked countless people, with one person admitting of Foster, "I could not despise this guy more."

Another individual called him a "piece of s---!" while a third said he's an 'a------."

"Wow. That's not good. I remember her on #Idol, she was gorgeous," an additional person penned on X, the platform formerly named Twitter. "Comments like that from a husband are very damaging. I know that first hand, he is now an ex."

Article continues below advertisement
david foster dragged katharine mcphee fat when first met
Source: mega

The pair married in 2019.

MORE ON:
COUPLES
Article continues below advertisement

Several people noted that his rude remarks may have been what led to his four divorces, as before marrying McPhee in 2019, he was wed to Linda Thompson, Yolanda Hadid, Rebecca Dyer and B.J. Cook.

To make matters worse, the brunette beauty has suffered from bulimia in the past. McPhee said she became obsessive about losing weight when she was 13, but she didn't start binging and purging until she was 17.

Article continues below advertisement
david foster dragged katharine mcphee fat when first met
Source: mega

They singers welcomed a son in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2021, the star admitted that becoming pregnant with her first child made her fear she would go back to her old habits.

"The biggest challenge for me through the pregnancy was really the body issue stuff just suddenly came up in a way that hadn’t been present in a long time," she explained on a podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

McPhee said her therapist informed her "it’s really common for women who have struggled with eating disorders in the past to have almost like a relapse in some sense when they enter pregnancy."

Fortunately, the Smash star was OK: "I look in the mirror and I’m like, 'Ya my legs, my thighs, my arms are a little bit thicker,' but I’m OK with it. I’m really OK with it and I'm proud of myself."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.