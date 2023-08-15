Katharine McPhee and David Foster's Nanny Died After Being Hit by Car at Dealership and Dragged for 20 Feet
A few days after Katharine McPhee canceled a few of her and husband David Foster's joint concerts due to the unexpected death of their nanny, more details regarding the tragedy have been revealed.
According to a report, Yadira Calito died while visiting the Hamer Toyota dealership in San Fernando Valley, where an 84-year-old woman behind the wheel of a Toyota RAV4 crashed into the waiting area.
Calito was pinned under the car and dragged for 20 feet before she was freed. She was in critical condition upon arriving at the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Two Toyota employees were also hurt but are expected to make a full recovery.
The driver, who wasn't arrested, said she hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes when her car was in the service driveway.
As OK! shared, McPhee released a vague statement about the situation on Friday, August 11.
"Dearest Jakarta fans, it's with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run," she wrote. "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us need to get back home to our family."
"Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all," the American Idol alum added. "Love Katharine."
Friends and fans sent their well wishes via the comments section on her post.
"Sending my love and prayers for your family 🙏🏽❤️," Nicole Scherzinger penned, while one admirer wrote, "So sad to miss your performance tomorrow. But fully understand with what's going on."
"Deepest condolences to you and David at this difficult time," said another fan. "Sending my sincere prayers and love to you both. 🌹🙏."
That same day, the mom-of-one was seen arriving at LAX airport while trying to keep a low profile.
Foster and the singer share 2-year-old son Rennie David.
TMZ reported on the details surrounding Calito's abrupt death.