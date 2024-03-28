Katharine McPhee Shows Off Bikini Body as She Celebrates 40th Birthday With Husband David Foster, 74: Photos
Katharine McPhee is showing off her incredible bikini body to celebrate 40 years of life.
On Wednesday, March 27, the mother-of-one — who is married to musician David Foster, 74 — shared a series of photos from her stunning vacation with friends in honor of the milestone birthday.
“It’s been such a magical week! Thank you all for all the birthday love. I guess turning 29 isn’t so bad 🤣,” the American Idol alum joked alongside snaps of herself and pals in the beautiful destination.
One image displayed McPhee’s impressive abs as she posed in a bright blue two-piece bathing suit on a boat, while another clip showed Foster holding up a fruity cocktail with a smile.
Fans of all ages gushed over McPhee's flawless figure.
“What workouts are you doing??? You look amazing,” one user asked about the star, who had her son, Rennie, in 2021, while another raved, “You look younger than 29!!!”
Famous friend Leann Rimes also left a message, which read, “Happy birthday, gorgeous ❤.”
Others played on McPhee’s joke about being 29, with one user writing, “29…me too!!!” and another saying, “I am so happy you had such a wonderful birthday Kat.. happy 29th, can you imagine how it’s gonna be when you turn 40, haha 😅.”
The celebratory vacation was much needed for the couple, as they tragically lost their nanny last year.
In August 2023, McPhee announced on Instagram that she needed to cancel the remainder of her performances and cut her visit to Asia short so she could deal with a heartbreaking situation back home.
"It’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run," the former competition show star shared. "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family."
"Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all," she concluded at the time.
It was later revealed their caregiver, Yadira Calito, died while visiting the Hamer Toyota dealership in California's San Fernando Valley. The death occurred when an 84-year-old woman behind the wheel of a Toyota RAV4 crashed into the waiting area.
Unfortunately, Calito was in critical condition upon arriving at the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Two Toyota employees were also injured, though they survived.
The old woman said the incident occurred because she hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes when her car was in the service driveway.