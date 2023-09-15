Katharine McPhee Is 'Managing' After Tragic Death of Family Nanny, Husband David Foster Reveals
Katharine McPhee is going through the motions after the horrifying death of her children's nanny, Yadira Calito.
"It's been tough for her," the 39-year-old's husband, David Foster, 73, revealed during a recent joint interview published Thursday, September 14.
Seemingly struggling to put the immense pain of grief into words, Foster reiterated to a news publication: "Yeah, it's been tough. She's managing."
McPhee, who was also present for the interview, said "thank you" to her husband of four years for speaking on her behalf.
The update comes just one month after the American Idol alum was forced to rush home from Asia — where her and Foster had been touring — due to a "horrible family tragedy" that required "at least one" of them to be by their loved ones' sides as soon as possible.
While McPhee didn't share what exactly occurred, the Los Angeles Police Department later revealed that the couple's nanny had been struck and killed by a vehicle at a Toyota dealership in Mission Hills, Calif., as OK! previously reported.
Calito was a customer in the waiting room of the dealership when an 84-year-old woman crashed her Toyota RAV4 into the building, pinning the nanny beneath the car.
According to the police report, Calito had disturbingly been dragged 20 feet before she was freed.
The nanny was transported to the hospital in critical condition, though she was later pronounced dead after succumbing to her injuries. Two Toyota employees were also left hurt after the collision, though they were expected to make a full recovery.
Calito was the beloved nanny of McPhee and Foster's 2-year-old son, Rennie.
The lovebirds welcomed their little guy in in February 2021, almost two years after they tied the knot in June 2019 during a romantic ceremony in London.
"Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow,' was released right after Idol," McPhee wrote in a sweet Instagram post just hours before she walked down the aisle.
"Today… I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David," McPhee heartwarmingly expressed at the time.
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Foster and McPhee in a joint interview.