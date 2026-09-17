or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > dave grohl
OK LogoNEWS

Dave Grohl Says 'It's an Ongoing Process' as He Opens Up About Therapy After Fathering Child Outside Marriage

Photo of David Grohl and Jordyn Blum.
Source: MEGA

David Grohl discussed reconnecting with his wife and children after his love child scandal.

Profile Image

Sept. 17 2026, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

David Grohl, the frontman of the Foo Fighters, recently discussed his efforts to reconnect with his wife, Jordyn Blum, and their three children following the revelation of a love child born outside their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of David Grohl said cooking for his family became a favorite way to reconnect after touring.
Source: MEGA

David Grohl said cooking for his family became a favorite way to reconnect after touring.

In an appearance on “The Dish” podcast, Grohl shared that cooking for his family is his favorite way to bond after being away on tour. He stated, “The first thing I do when I come home from being on tour is I like to cook for the family,” emphasizing the comfort he brings home.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of The Foo Fighters frontman publicly addressed the birth of his daughter outside his marriage.
Source: MEGA

The Foo Fighters frontman publicly addressed the birth of his daughter outside his marriage.

In September 2024, Grohl announced on Instagram that he had welcomed a new baby daughter with another woman. He expressed his intention to be a loving parent to the child while reaffirming his love for Blum and their children. “I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” he added.

MORE ON:
dave grohl

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jordyn Blum gave their relationship another chance after the affair strained their marriage.
Source: MEGA

Jordyn Blum gave their relationship another chance after the affair strained their marriage.

Sources confirm that the affair took a toll on Blum. At one point, she even stopped wearing her wedding ring, reflecting the strain on their marriage. However, in March 2025, a source informed Us Weekly that Blum decided to give their relationship another chance. “Jordyn has forgiven Dave and is trying to move on,” the insider shared.

The couple, married since 2003, has been attending counseling sessions to work through their challenges. An insider revealed, “Neither of them wants the family broken.” Grohl has reportedly made significant efforts to restore trust in their relationship.

Image of David Grohl and Jordyn Blum attended counseling as they worked to rebuild trust and protect their family.
Source: MEGA

David Grohl and Jordyn Blum attended counseling as they worked to rebuild trust and protect their family.

As Grohl navigates the complexities of family life amid public scrutiny, it remains to be seen how the couple will heal. Their commitment to each other and their family suggests hope for a brighter future.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.