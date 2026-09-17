Dave Grohl Says 'It's an Ongoing Process' as He Opens Up About Therapy After Fathering Child Outside Marriage
Sept. 17 2026, Published 3:33 p.m. ET
David Grohl, the frontman of the Foo Fighters, recently discussed his efforts to reconnect with his wife, Jordyn Blum, and their three children following the revelation of a love child born outside their marriage.
In an appearance on “The Dish” podcast, Grohl shared that cooking for his family is his favorite way to bond after being away on tour. He stated, “The first thing I do when I come home from being on tour is I like to cook for the family,” emphasizing the comfort he brings home.
In September 2024, Grohl announced on Instagram that he had welcomed a new baby daughter with another woman. He expressed his intention to be a loving parent to the child while reaffirming his love for Blum and their children. “I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” he added.
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Sources confirm that the affair took a toll on Blum. At one point, she even stopped wearing her wedding ring, reflecting the strain on their marriage. However, in March 2025, a source informed Us Weekly that Blum decided to give their relationship another chance. “Jordyn has forgiven Dave and is trying to move on,” the insider shared.
The couple, married since 2003, has been attending counseling sessions to work through their challenges. An insider revealed, “Neither of them wants the family broken.” Grohl has reportedly made significant efforts to restore trust in their relationship.
As Grohl navigates the complexities of family life amid public scrutiny, it remains to be seen how the couple will heal. Their commitment to each other and their family suggests hope for a brighter future.