Dave Grohl Will Celebrate Christmas 'as a Family' With His Wife and Daughters After Shocking Cheating Scandal: Source
Dave Grohl is reportedly staying home for the holidays with his family only three months after he admitted to fathering a baby girl outside of his marriage.
While the rocker initially hired a divorce lawyer and his wife, Jordyn Blum, 48, was spotted without her wedding ring, an insider spilled Grohl, Blum and daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10, "are all spending Christmas as a family."
As OK! previously reported, Grohl announced the birth of his youngest daughter and confessed to infidelity in a statement shared to his Instagram in September.
"I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her," he said at the time. "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."
While rumors swirled the couple was swiftly headed for divorce, an insider dished in November that the musician was "no longer working with a divorce attorney" as he was "hoping to work things out" with his wife. Similarly, Blum was also said to be taking time to decide if she truly believed their marriage was "repairable."
"Jordyn doesn’t want to be impetuous or emotional about this," a source explained. "She doesn’t want to break up her family, but her marriage is broken ... Dave and Jordyn are stuck at an intersection. She’s just hoping the right decision will present itself in time."
But the road to rebuilding their relationship hasn't been an easy one now that the trust is gone. Since he came clean about his shocking affair, a separate source claimed Grohl has been frustrated with living "under total scrutiny."
"He's gone from being rock god to scumbag overnight, it’s changed the dynamic and he hates it. But he’s got to go along if he wants to save his marriage. Jordyn and the kids are his life," the source shared.
"He’s offering up phone text messages and constantly apologizing and going to therapy. He’s trying to be a good dad," the source added. "He doesn’t understand that these things can take months, even years to fix."
Grohl and Blum met in 2001 and tied the knot in 2003.
The source told People Grohl was spending the holidays with his wife and kids.