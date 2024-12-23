Dave Grohl Will Celebrate Christmas 'as a Family' With His Wife and Daughters After Shocking Cheating Scandal: Source

Dave Grohl is reportedly staying home for the holidays with his family only three months after he admitted to fathering a baby girl outside of his marriage.

While the rocker initially hired a divorce lawyer and his wife, Jordyn Blum, 48, was spotted without her wedding ring, an insider spilled Grohl, Blum and daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10, "are all spending Christmas as a family."