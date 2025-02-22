or
Dave Grohl 'Has a Long Way to Go to Win' Wife Jordyn Blum Back After Love Child Scandal: 'He Made a Huge Mistake'

Photo of Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl.
Source: MEGA

Dave Grohl claimed he's working to save his marriage after the cheating scandal.

By:

Feb. 22 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Dave Grohl's marriage is allegedly in a terrible place — but he's planning to do everything he can to get his relationship back to where it once was.

The Foo Fighters frontman put his role as a husband in jeopardy after he confessed in September 2024 that he had welcomed a baby out of wedlock and cheated on his wife of more than 20 years, Jordyn Blum.

dave grohl long way win wife jordyn blum back love child scandal
Source: MEGA

Dave Grohl admitted in September 2024 that he fathered a baby out of wedlock.

"Dave has a long way to go to win Jordyn back and convince her to remarry him, but he says they’re making progress and he’s very hopeful that eventually it will happen," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Grohl — who tied the knot with Blum in 2003 before the couple welcomed daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

"He’s been doing everything he possibly can to win her forgiveness," the insider explained. "He’s going to therapy and has turned over all his passwords so she can check up on him whenever she wants. He’s very clear that he made a huge mistake that will never happen again."

dave grohl long way win wife jordyn blum back love child scandal
Source: MEGA

Dave Grohl shares three daughters with his wife, Jordyn Blum.

Despite walking out on his marriage, the confidante claimed Grohl can't "imagine his life without" Blum and will "do whatever she asks to fix this."

"As you can imagine she’s still very skeptical, there’s a lot of anger and trust issues to work through but so far, she seems to be willing to at least try, which is enough for Dave," the source said of Blum, 48. "His whole focus right now is convincing her that he can be a better man and that his days of having a wandering eye are over."

Photo of Dave Grohl
Source: MEGA

Dave Grohl welcomed a baby girl outside of wedlock in August 2024.

MORE ON:
dave grohl

Grohl's desperate efforts to save his marriage come roughly five months after the "Smells Like Teen Spirit" singer, 56, owned up to his infidelity in September 2024.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," Grohl admitted via Instagram. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

One month later, a separate source informed the news outlet that Grohl was going to try to save his and Blum's union.

"He’s gone from being rock god to scumbag overnight, it’s changed the dynamic and he hates it," an insider pointed out in October 2024. "But he’s got to go along if he wants to save his marriage. Jordyn and the kids are his life. He admits he was wrong, but he’s under total scrutiny."

dave grohl long way win wife jordyn blum back love child scandal
Source: MEGA

Jordyn Blum reportedly isn't sure her and Dave Grohl's marriage is 'repairable.'

"He has no freedom. He’s offering up phone text messages and constantly apologizing and going to therapy. He’s trying to be a good dad but at the same time it’s frustrating and he doesn’t understand that these things can take months, even years to fix," the confidante dished.

While Blum doesn't "want to break up her family," the source noted she wasn't sure if their marriage was "repairable."

Things appeared alright between the two earlier this month, however, as they were recently spotted for the first time since Grohl's scandal made headlines. The spouses were notably both wearing their wedding rings during the outing.

In Touch spoke to a source about Grohl and Blum.

