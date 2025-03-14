David Hasselhoff's Daughter Hayley Says Her 'Heart Is Aching' in First Statement Since Mom Pamela Bach's Death by Suicide
David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach's youngest daughter, Hayley, 32, released an emotional statement for the first time since her mom's death by suicide on Wednesday, March 5.
The famous offspring took to Instagram on Thursday, March 13, to address the former Baywatch actress' tragic loss of life with a lengthy message.
"Mom, last night was one of the hardest. I don't know if it's because it's been a week since your passing or the synchronization of the rain tonight, just like the night of," Hayley expressed alongside a throwback photo of Pamela holding her as a child. "I pray that one day I can find comfort in the sound of rain again, as it'll symbolize your spirit going to heaven, but for now, all I hear is my heart aching for you."
"My heart is shattered, yet somehow feels whole knowing you will always be my best friend, my heart and my whole world," the model declared, thanking her mom for being her "biggest" supporter and "always" being there for her "no matter where I was in the world."
Hayley admitted: "This yearning is unlike anything I've ever known, but I need you to know that I will love you in every form. I’m choosing to be strong for you to make you proud."
"Taylor and I are staying strong, carrying the pride you instilled in us and protecting one another, knowing that the bond you taught us to cherish will always guide us. This unbreakable bond will stay with us forever. We will make you proud, I promise," she added. "'I love you’ will never be enough because my whole heart is yours, and it always will be. I love you my beautiful, beautiful mama until the end of time."
While Hayley's latest post marked her first statement released in the one week since her mom died, she seemed to subtly reacted to the devastating news via Instagram on March 5 by sharing a throwback photo of her parents alongside a simple white heart emoji.
According to a neighbor who witnessed the aftermath of Pamela being found dead in her $2 million Hollywood Hills home, Hayley was spotted "yelling and screaming on the side of the street while shaken up by the ordeal."
"She was hysterical, yelling, screaming, crying on the street. She was crying, saying 'I just want to get my car,'" the nearby resident explained. "A little later, she came out with the police. I heard her crying and somebody was trying to comfort her."
"Police tried to bring her into the house and close the door, but the door got opened. She was in and out a few times,” the neighbor continued. "We couldn't see what was going on in the house, but when she came out she was crying like crazy."