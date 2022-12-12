ABC News' David Muir 'Wants No Part' In Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Affair Scandal: Source

"He’s not having it. He’s the face of the evening news and nothing about him ever makes it into the papers. He’s very private and no one at ABC likes the way Amy and T.J. handled it,” a source revealed to a news publication on Monday, December 12.

AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES FACE 'CRIPPLING CAREER CHALLENGE' FOLLOWING 'GMA' SCANDAL: SOURCE

“Every anchor is upset that Amy and T.J. have caused such drama," an additional insider dished of the messy situation, adding, "no one wants to be associated with this, and Amy and David already aren’t that close right now.”