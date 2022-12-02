Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Relationship Was 'Widely Known' Among 'GMA' Staffers, Insider Claims: 'They Were Flirtatious'

Though Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship wasn't revealed to the public until this past week, it seems like people around the office knew what was going on.

According to a TV insider, the pair's romance was "widely known" among many Good Morning America staffers.

"There were so many people internally that were unhappy about it," the insider said of Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45. "They were flirtatious."