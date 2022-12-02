Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Relationship Was 'Widely Known' Among 'GMA' Staffers, Insider Claims: 'They Were Flirtatious'
Though Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship wasn't revealed to the public until this past week, it seems like people around the office knew what was going on.
According to a TV insider, the pair's romance was "widely known" among many Good Morning America staffers.
"There were so many people internally that were unhappy about it," the insider said of Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45. "They were flirtatious."
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty and Holmes were spotted getting cozy on a weekend getaway, in addition to enjoying some drinks at a New York City bar.
The new flames, who were married to Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig respectively, didn't keep their romance under wraps, as they it was "the worst kept secret at ABC News," another insider explained.
"They had no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month," the source said. "Staffers are very surprised it took this long to come out. Everyone was turning a blind eye because they didn't want the controversy surrounding the show."
Another insider claimed Robach and Holmes didn't cheat on their significant others.
"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the source noted. "The relationship didn't start until after that."
"Everyone knew they were really good friends and joked how good their chemistry was, but they shut it down and made it clear they were each going through their own stuff and there was nothing between them ... their lives were intertwined because of work and they were best friends, so when their marriages ended, he was there for her and it was a very natural transition," they added. "Stuff with her and Andrew was difficult starting early summer this year, and they had issues before."
Now, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are apparently upset over the drama their coworkers have caused. "George and Robin do not like this. This is very messy," another insider said.
"They prided themselves on not having a sex scandal, like Today once did with Matt Lauer," an insider spilled. "They were so proud all their hosts were decent, married and committed people."