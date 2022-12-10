OK Magazine
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Face 'Crippling Career Challenge' Following 'GMA' Scandal: Source

amy robach tj holmes career challenge
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 10 2022, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes sent rumors swirling about the timeline of their workplace romance after it was confirmed they had been secretly dating for months, sparking an internal investigation at ABC.

Now, according to a PR expert, this could eventually spell disaster for both their jobs and their relationship.

amy robach tj holmes crippling career challenge gma scandal
Source: mega

”When you have a brand like Disney … that typically has a high degree of moral throughline in what they expect from employees … this creates problems," Eric Schiffer, who serves as the Chairman for Reputation Management Consultants, explained in a recent interview, noting that execs have a certain way they "want the Disney brand to be seen."

"Ratings would probably be through the roof had they allowed the two to stay on," he speculated. "But then, what are they really saying about the brand?"

tj
Source: mega

"They are painfully deluded if they think this might not tank their careers," Schiffer added of the 49-year-old and 45-year-old television personalities, adding that they are sure to face "brutal backlash" over the alleged affair.

”It’s a crippling of career challenge for both of them at a time at which they were on dopamine, cloud nine because they were doing their dream jobs and also canoodling," he continued. "And then to have that flip, is likely going to create severe rifts and challenges" that Schiffer said could potentially even "bleed over into their relationship."

amy robach tj holmes crippling career challenge gma scandal
Source: Good Morning America/Youtube

As OK! previously reported, Robach and Holmes' relationship was confirmed several weeks ago, but the timeline of their whirlwind romance has yet to be confirmed. The pair had both been married — Robach to Andrew Shue and Holmes to Marilee Fiebig — and also both separated from their respective spouses at some point this year following 12 years of marriage.

Despite being taken off the air while ABC performs their investigation into the relationship, the happy couple aren't letting it slow down their love. According to a source, they are still "very much together."

Source: OK!

Schiffer spoke with The Sun on the potential workplace consequences for Holmes and Robach.

