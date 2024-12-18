George Stephanopoulos 'Humiliated' by ABC's $16 Million Defamation Settlement With Donald Trump

The settlement included a $15 million donation to a presidential foundation and museum for Trump and $1 million for his attorney fees.

According to sources close to Stephanopoulos, he was particularly "upset" and "defiant" about being forced to apologize and has kept a low profile since the settlement was announced. An insider said the anchor "is a very guarded person. His circle of trust is so small, and a lot of them don't work [at ABC anymore]."

Stephanopoulos and the network released a joint statement on Saturday, December 14.

"ABC News and George Stephanopoulos regret statements regarding President Donald J. Trump made during an interview by George Stephanopoulos with Rep. Nancy Mace on ABC's This Week on March 10, 2024," the statement read.