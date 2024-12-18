George Stephanopoulos 'Humiliated' by ABC's $16 Million Defamation Settlement With Donald Trump
ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos is reportedly "humiliated" after the network agreed to shell out millions to settle a massive defamation lawsuit brought by President-elect Donald Trump.
The initial incident occurred during an interview with Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC), when Stephanopoulos claimed Trump had raped E. Jean Carroll. A Manhattan jury found the Republican liable for sexual battery and defamation — but not rape.
The settlement included a $15 million donation to a presidential foundation and museum for Trump and $1 million for his attorney fees.
According to sources close to Stephanopoulos, he was particularly "upset" and "defiant" about being forced to apologize and has kept a low profile since the settlement was announced. An insider said the anchor "is a very guarded person. His circle of trust is so small, and a lot of them don't work [at ABC anymore]."
Stephanopoulos and the network released a joint statement on Saturday, December 14.
"ABC News and George Stephanopoulos regret statements regarding President Donald J. Trump made during an interview by George Stephanopoulos with Rep. Nancy Mace on ABC's This Week on March 10, 2024," the statement read.
The settlement came just after a judge ordered depositions for Stephanopoulos and Trump in the case.
Industry insiders speculated that Disney CEO Bob Iger wanted to resolve the legal matter before Trump took office to avoid potential repercussions on other company departments subject to government regulation.
Several sources also claimed morale is down at the news network after a series of layoffs in all departments. One insider said the settlement "is another gut punch" and an "embarrassment."
"This wasn’t a news division decision, it was a company decision," another source speculated. "They likely didn’t want to go through discovery, when you search all the documents and all the emails and find everything that’s said, and turn it over to the other side."
Disney, the parent company of ABC News, reportedly also wants to alter the perception that the network has an agenda against Trump.
Iger is also said to be mindful of the reputational damage Disney obtained from its years-long, protracted fight with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the "Don't Say Gay" legislation. The company has openly spoken out against the Republican legislation that prohibits any instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity in Florida classrooms.
The New York Post reported on the insiders' statements about Stephanopoulos, ABC News and the lawsuit.