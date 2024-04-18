Donald Trump Called Daughter Ivanka During CNN's 2018 Karen McDougal Interview, George Conway Reveals: 'He Was Very Concerned'
George Conway detailed an incident that occurred between Ivanka and Donald Trump in 2018 during a sit-down with MSNBC's Nicole Wallace that aired on Wednesday, April 18.
The 60-year-old revealed the story took place during an interview between Playboy model Karen McDougal and Anderson Cooper, noting it was a memory he'd "never told too publicly before."
"I was sitting at dinner with my ex-wife [Kellyanne Conway], with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and the phone rings," he recalled. "And Ivanka goes into the kitchen and answers the phone. ‘Oh, it’s daddy.’"
"And what did daddy want to know? Whether they were watching Karen McDougal," he said. "So, he was very, very concerned about it."
Trump's New York hush money trial began on April 15. The 77-year-old is facing 34 counts of falsifying business documents connected to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and McDougal to keep them from publicly speaking out about their alleged affairs with the controversial businessman.
Daniels and the former POTUS reportedly had a sexual encounter in 2006 after meeting at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.
In the 2018 interview, McDougal claimed she'd had a 10-month affair with Trump that began in June 2006 — one year after he'd tied the knot with current wife Melania Trump.
"After we had been intimate, he tried to pay me. And I actually didn’t know how to take that," the model told the CNN host. "But I looked at him and I said, ‘That’s not me. I’m not that kind of girl.' And he said ‘Oh,’ and he said, ‘You’re really special.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you.’"
Karen said she'd been "hurt" by the back-and-forth and cried on her way home. Later in the interview, she also opened up on how the politician's public denial of their relationship years later made her feel.
"I think somebody’s lying, and I can tell you it’s not me. It’s a little hurtful," she admitted. "I guess I understand, because he’s trying to protect his family, his image, things like that. But it was definitely a little like, ‘Wow, you’re going to lie about that? OK.’"
As OK! previously reported, Melania's former friend Stephanie Grisham detailed the mother-of-one's reaction to hearing about her husband's alleged affair.
"When we were in the White House and the news first hit with Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, the Playboy Playmate, I was with Mrs. Trump the whole time, and she wasn't happy about it," she explained. "Many days she talked to me about how unhappy she was about everything that was happening."