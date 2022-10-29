The Honest Truth: Dax Shepard Reveals He & Kristen Bell Initially Didn't Want A Second Child

“We love her enough to do something we don’t really want to do, which is, have a second,” the proud papa explained, before adding, "We travel a lot. It's not fair to bring this little human everywhere we go and deal with only adults. We owe it to her to give her a playmate that travels with us."

Although the sibling dynamics were tricky at first, Shepard knows he and the The Good Place actress made the right call on expanding their brood. "For a minute that was difficult, 'cause when you're 5 and the baby's 3, that's no fun," he said. "But I will say the corner we've turned is now the party. Not only do they party together, they're united against us, which I love."