Dean McDermott Almost Committed Suicide After Posting Initial Tori Spelling Split Announcement in June: 'Was at My Wit's End'

As OK! previously reported, McDermott and Spelling called it quits when the former couldn't stop drinking, leading to catastrophic outbursts.

"I would initiate fights, absolutely. There would be arguments about issues that most couples have. Just the day-to-day struggles of being parents and being a couple," he said. "There are also our financial issues. Yes. But they would also stem from my depression and self-loathing. Normal fights that couples have would be elevated because of my anger and drinking. It takes two, and right now I am hugging the cactus. I'm apologizing and I'm doing all the right things. I'm doing what was asked of me and beyond. I got into treatment because they wanted me to go."

"When I got into treatment, I wanted to be there for me, and I wanted to be in sober living for me. I want to be sober for me, I want to be a good dad for me," he declared.