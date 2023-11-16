OK Magazine
Dean McDermott Almost Committed Suicide After Posting Initial Tori Spelling Split Announcement in June: 'Was at My Wit's End'

tori spelling dean mcdermott
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 16 2023, Published 3:57 p.m. ET

Dean McDermott is sharing more details about the last brutal fight he had with his estranged wife, Tori Spelling.

The Canada native, 57, admitted he almost took his own life in June — right after he announced on Instagram that he and the actress were separating.

dean mcdermott suicide attempt
Source: mega

Dean McDermott revealed his anger was one of the reasons he and Tori Spelling split.

“It was the night that I raged against her and the children and I saw the light, the final flicker of the flame go out in her eyes,” he told Daily Mail in an interview published Thursday, November 16.

“I posted that because I was at the end of my rope. I didn’t know what to do. I had burned everything down yet again," he said of the now-deleted post, which Spelling was not part of.

dean mcdermott suicide attempt
Source: mega

Dean McDermott first posted the announcement in June.

After getting rid of the breakup announcement, he went to a dark place.

"I was literally at my wit's end. That night, I was drinking and I was into my pills," he said. "After I sent the post, I took some more pills, and I took six or seven Ambien in the hopes that I would not wake up. Thank God I did. Thank God I did. Because I would've ruined so many lives if I had died."

The 57-year-old said the ordeal was a cry for help.

"It wasn't the right way to do it, but it got people's attention. The people I needed it to. It fell in the ears of people I wanted it to fall into," he stated. "I was so full of shame and it was such a horrible idea. And then my kids were really, really hurt."

Now, McDermott is sober and sharing a sober living home with eight other men. "My dad was an alcoholic and he had anger and rage issues. And that came from his parents. His dad was an alcoholic and a rager," he said. "There's a pattern here and there's a progression to generation to generation."

dean mcdermott suicide attempt
Source: mega

Dean McDermott would 'initiate fights' with the actress.

As OK! previously reported, McDermott and Spelling called it quits when the former couldn't stop drinking, leading to catastrophic outbursts.

"I would initiate fights, absolutely. There would be arguments about issues that most couples have. Just the day-to-day struggles of being parents and being a couple," he said. "There are also our financial issues. Yes. But they would also stem from my depression and self-loathing. Normal fights that couples have would be elevated because of my anger and drinking. It takes two, and right now I am hugging the cactus. I'm apologizing and I'm doing all the right things. I'm doing what was asked of me and beyond. I got into treatment because they wanted me to go."

"When I got into treatment, I wanted to be there for me, and I wanted to be in sober living for me. I want to be sober for me, I want to be a good dad for me," he declared.

dean mcdermott suicide attempt
Source: mega

The two haven't seen each other since June.

The two have moved on — Spelling was spotted kissing new boyfriend Ryan Cramer, while McDermott is in a relationship with Lily Calo — and they haven't spoken since June.

"I want her to be happy and my kids like Ryan, and that's just really important to me," he said. "If it continues, I just want happiness for her because she deserves so much happiness in this life because she's given so much to other people. She's given it to me for 18 years and I've been so hard and brutal on her that I just want her to be loved and happy. She deserves it."

