OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tori Spelling
OK LogoNEWS

Dean McDermott Looks Unbothered as Tori Spelling Moves on With 'Charming' CEO Ryan Cramer

dean mcdermott looks unbothered tori spelling moves on ceo ryan cramer
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 2 2023, Published 5:38 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

It looks like Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling are both happily moving on!

After it was revealed that the actress was spotted locking lips with a new man, the dad-of-six appeared unbothered as he unloaded groceries from the trunk of his car on Wednesday, November 1.

Article continues below advertisement
dean mcdermott looks unbothered tori spelling moves on ceo ryan cramer
Source: mega

Dean McDermott didn't seem bothered by Tori Spelling's new romance.

It was this same week that Spelling, 50, and CEO Ryan Cramer were caught packing on the PDA while on a dinner date in Los Angeles.

As OK! reported, the advertising specialist had his hand placed on her back as they walked, and when they stopped for a smooch, the mom-of-five had both of her arms wrapped around his neck.

Article continues below advertisement
dean mcdermott looks unbothered tori spelling moves on ceo ryan cramer
Source: mega

Tori Spelling was spotted kissing a man named Ryan Cramer after splitting from Dean McDermott.

"Tori met Ryan through work several months ago and she thought he was very charming and handsome," an insider spilled to a news outlet, noting the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is "really excited about the new relationship."

The source added that "it doesn’t bother her that people say he looks a lot like Dean," as both of the tall men wear glasses and have similar hairstyles.

Article continues below advertisement
dean mcdermott looks unbothered tori spelling moves on ceo ryan cramer
Source: mega

The stars were married for 18 years before McDermott revealed their breakup.

McDermott's nonchalance at his estranged spouse's romance is most likely due to the fact that he too has a new special someone in his life, as the 56-year-old was seen holding hands with a woman named Lily Calo last month.

At the time, an insider claimed Spelling was fuming at their PDA. "Dean stepping out with a new woman since he hadn’t been seen in a long time is disrespectful to Tori,” the source noted. “He hasn’t been as actively engaged with the family since they separated.”

MORE ON:
Tori Spelling
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Prior to McDermott's outing with Calo, the status of his and Spelling's marriage was unclear, as just hours after he posted a divorce announcement on Instagram in June, he deleted the upload.

"It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own," McDermott wrote at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
dean mcdermott looks unbothered tori spelling moves on ceo ryan cramer
Source: @torispelling/instagram

The estranged spouses share five children.

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," he continued. "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this."

The pair share sons Liam, 16, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6, as well as daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 12, whom Spelling is "very protective of," another insider stated.

Article continues below advertisement

"[The children have] become closer to Tori and she has stepped up to [the] plate and taken control in making sure they’re happy and healthy,” the source added. “And she’s doing her best to provide for her kids."

McDermott also has an adult son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

Us Weekly reported on Spelling's date, while Daily Mail published photos of McDermott unloading groceries.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.