Dean McDermott Looks Unbothered as Tori Spelling Moves on With 'Charming' CEO Ryan Cramer
It looks like Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling are both happily moving on!
After it was revealed that the actress was spotted locking lips with a new man, the dad-of-six appeared unbothered as he unloaded groceries from the trunk of his car on Wednesday, November 1.
It was this same week that Spelling, 50, and CEO Ryan Cramer were caught packing on the PDA while on a dinner date in Los Angeles.
As OK! reported, the advertising specialist had his hand placed on her back as they walked, and when they stopped for a smooch, the mom-of-five had both of her arms wrapped around his neck.
"Tori met Ryan through work several months ago and she thought he was very charming and handsome," an insider spilled to a news outlet, noting the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is "really excited about the new relationship."
The source added that "it doesn’t bother her that people say he looks a lot like Dean," as both of the tall men wear glasses and have similar hairstyles.
McDermott's nonchalance at his estranged spouse's romance is most likely due to the fact that he too has a new special someone in his life, as the 56-year-old was seen holding hands with a woman named Lily Calo last month.
At the time, an insider claimed Spelling was fuming at their PDA. "Dean stepping out with a new woman since he hadn’t been seen in a long time is disrespectful to Tori,” the source noted. “He hasn’t been as actively engaged with the family since they separated.”
Prior to McDermott's outing with Calo, the status of his and Spelling's marriage was unclear, as just hours after he posted a divorce announcement on Instagram in June, he deleted the upload.
"It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own," McDermott wrote at the time.
"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," he continued. "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this."
The pair share sons Liam, 16, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6, as well as daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 12, whom Spelling is "very protective of," another insider stated.
"[The children have] become closer to Tori and she has stepped up to [the] plate and taken control in making sure they’re happy and healthy,” the source added. “And she’s doing her best to provide for her kids."
McDermott also has an adult son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.
