'I Inflicted a Lot of Damage': Dean McDermott's Raging Alcoholism Led to Tori Spelling Divorce
Dean McDermott is taking responsibility for his part in his tumultuous split from Tori Spelling after 18 years of marriage.
The Slasher star admitted that his unhealthy relationship with alcohol played a major role in their marital problems and eventually led to a stint in rehab.
"Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation," McDermott confessed in an interview published on November 15.
"It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week and a handful of [prescription medications] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room," he explained. "That’s what it led to and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori."
"I would wake up angry that I woke up and I have these five, six beautiful kids in my life, but I was so dark and hopeless, I couldn’t see that," McDermott said of his kids, sons Liam, 16, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, and daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11, with Tori, as well as son Jack, 25, with ex Mary Jo Eustace.
"[Tori] came from just such a place of love and wanting me to be healthy and happy. … It was codependence," he pointed out. "She put my well-being well ahead of hers. She loved me so much that she didn’t really want to tell me how it was affecting her, although I could see it in her face."
But despite having Spelling's support, with his drinking also came more fighting and his drunken mood swings left his children "petrified."
He shared that he'd eventually had enough of the "anger and the yelling" and finally realized that he "couldn't live that life anymore." The 56-year-old checked into a rehabilitation facility over the summer and is now sober.
"All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman," he continued. "I'm taking accountability for that today. And it's the biggest amend that I'm ever going to have to make."
Despite their relationship coming to an end, McDermott described the beginning of their "beautiful love story" as a "total fairytale" experience.
"Love at first sight and getting married in the most beautiful way possible," he recalled. "It was a dream come true. And then we had to come back to Hollywood and deal with all the s--- people gave us."
"After we got married, they were all saying 'give it six months.' Well, so much for six months," he quipped. "We showed you because it's been 18 years and five kids."
