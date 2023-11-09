OK Magazine
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott on 'Fairly Icy Terms' Following Nasty Split

torispellingdeanmcdermottpp
Source: Mega
By:

Nov. 9 2023

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott may not be having the most amicable break up.

According to insiders close to the former couple, tensions between them have been less than stellar as they attempt to co-parent their children Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, following their nasty split.

torispellingdeanmcdermott
Source: Mega

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been on 'fairly icy terms' since their split.

"They're on fairly icy terms right now but trying to stay cordial," the source spilled of the Beverly Hills 90210 actress, 50, and the Chopped Canada star, 56.

McDermott has even expressed his disapproval of Spelling's new romance with Ryan Cramer — whom the blonde beauty was recently seen kissing in Los Angeles. "He thinks Tori's doing this for attention," the insider claimed.

torispellingdeanmcdermott
Source: Mega

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott called it quits earlier this year.

However, her estranged husband's displeasure at her new beau hasn't phased Spelling. "Tori met Ryan through work several months ago and she thought he was very charming and handsome," the source added. "Tori is really excited about the new relationship and it doesn't bother her that people say he looks a lot like Dean."

"Ryan makes her feel energized and happier than she’s been in a long time," another insider added of the Mistle-Tones star's new man. "Things got so toxic with Dean, she was walking around in a fog."

mega
Source: Mega

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have both moved on with new romantic partners.

MORE ON:
Tori Spelling

In June, the television host shared the news in a since-deleted Instagram post that he and the mother of his children were officially over after numerous rumors about their relationship ran rampant.

"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own," he penned in the shocking update. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this."

torispellingdeanmcdermott
Source: Mega

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been together for 18 years.

Source: OK!

McDermott has also tried his best to move on from Spelling, as he was seen making out with Lily Calo at LAX airport in Los Angeles. The new duo have since been spotted getting cozy while grabbing coffee.

"Dean and Lily met late last year when he teamed up with her on a project. They hit it off right away, stayed in touch and struck up a friendship," a source revealed of the new couple. "Things got romantic a couple of months back."

Us Weekly spoke to sources close to Spelling and McDermott.

