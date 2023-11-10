Dean McDermott Thinks Tori Spelling's PDA-Packed Romance With Ryan Cramer Is Just 'for Attention'
Dean McDermott doesn't believe that estranged wife Tori Spelling is genuinely interested in her new beau, Ryan Cramer.
Earlier this month, the actress was seen packing on the PDA while on a date with the CEO — and the outing noticeably came just weeks after the Canadian star was spotted holding hands with Lily Calo.
The timing of Spelling's new fling made McDermott, 56, think his former spouse is just "doing this for attention," an insider said, adding that the duo is "on fairly icy terms right now but trying to stay cordial."
McDermott's beliefs seem to be unfounded, as another source told a magazine that the blonde beauty, 50, is "having a blast" with Cramer.
"Ryan makes her feel energized and happier than she’s been in a long time," the source dished. "Things got so toxic with Dean, she was walking around in a fog."
As OK! reported, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum "met Ryan through work several months ago and she thought he was very charming and handsome."
And though some fans thought the businessman resembled the father of her five kids, a source claimed she's ignoring the negativity since she's "excited about the new relationship."
Meanwhile, in October, McDermott shocked the masses when he stepped out hand in hand with Calo, an account executive. At the time, the status of his marriage to Spelling was unclear, as he deleted his June divorce announcement the same day it went up.
An insider said the sTORI Telling author wasn't happy about his PDA.
"Dean stepping out with a new woman since he hadn’t been seen in a long time is disrespectful to Tori,” the source noted at the time. “He hasn’t been as actively engaged with the family since they separated.”
Another insider said she was also "surprised" by how fast her former husband moved on.
On top of the marital strife, the estranged couple is enduring financial trouble and issues with their home, which had to be fumigated due to mold. Since the abode was unlivable, Spelling and her kids bunked at a motel, a friend's home and in an RV over the summer, though the actor was never seen with them.
Despite the string of drama, the star's brother, Randy Spelling, insisted she's holding her head up high.
“She's doing wonderful. One thing I'll say about Tori is she's creative, she's inventive, she's strong and she's resilient,” he said on Australia's The Morning Show. “Some people where I live would say being in an RV would be a vacation but then it gets sort of thrown out that there's homelessness.”
“We all struggle at times and she's finding her way," he added. "She's incredibly creative, strong and she's doing well right now.”
