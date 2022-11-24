Hot Wife Alert! Dean McDermott Showers Tori Spelling With Praise Following Divorce Rumors
Showing the love! Dean McDermott took to social media to gush about his wife, Tori Spelling, months after rumors swirled the longtime couple was headed for divorce.
The Slasher actor shared a photo of the True Tori personality on his Instagram, captioning the sexy snapshot: "I mean . . . Holy Smoke Show!!! Hot wife ALERT!! #gorgeousgirl #wife #hottie."
As OK! previously reported, earlier this year, the duo was frequently spotted without their wedding rings. Sources spilled they were trying out a trial separation as they desperately attempted to save their failing marriage years after McDermott admitted to cheating on the 90210 star.
Spelling sparked more talk of divorce after seemingly snubbing her hubby in this year's Father's Day post, when she posted a picture of their daughter Stella,14, with pop star Lance Bass — instead of McDermott. The couple also share Liam, 15, Hattie and Finn, 10, and Beau, 5.
However, despite months of rumors and subtle slams, Spelling and McDermott appear to be going strong, frequently taking to social media to heap praise on their partner following their recent ups and downs.
"Everything is amazing. Everything's great. We're having a lot of fun," the 56-year-old said in an interview elaborating on their family's plans for spending the holidays together. "We're loving the cold weather and then getting ready for the craziness of Thanksgiving and Christmas ... I'm excited."
As OK! previously reported, the Saved by the Bell actress seemingly confirmed they were doing better than ever herself when she shared their family's annual Christmas card with McDermott smack dab in the center.
"It’s my favorite time of year!" she captioned the sweet photo. "And this year is extra special. We’re ALL together! ... So what do you think?"
And while things weren't always sunshine and roses, taking some time apart before revisiting their relationship has seemingly worked wonders for the lovebirds.
"Not only has Dean’s new work brought home money for his family, but the time apart while filming in Canada was very, very good for both him and Tori," an insider explained at the time. "It gave Dean time to reflect on what he needed to do to save his family."