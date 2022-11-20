Are They Or Aren't They? Inside Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott's Marriage Woes Over The Past Year

The Open Range star, who shares children Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4, with the blonde beauty, was singing a much different tune months ago, as the couple was reportedly going through a "trial separation." Spelling was also spotted looking distressed while visiting her attorney's office, signaling plans to move towards an official split.

“They know divorce will be expensive and it’s not something they’re willing to go through right now. They both feel trapped," a source close to the pair spilled in June. “Having kids makes it more difficult because they don’t want their children to be unhappy, yet at the same time, Tori has been unhappy for quite a while now. They truly are still together for their kids.”