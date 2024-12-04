or
Deborra-Lee Furness 'Blindsided' by Ex Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's Romance After Being 'the Last to Know': 'She's Seething With Rage'

Deborra-Lee Furness is not happy about her estranged husband Hugh Jackman's rumored new romance.

By:

Dec. 4 2024, Published 12:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Deborra-Lee Furness is reportedly feeling betrayed by her estranged husband, Hugh Jackman.

The Shame actress — who confirmed her separation from Jackman in a joint September 2023 statement — was apparently left outraged by her Corelli costar's new rumored romance with Sutton Foster.

"She is seething with rage over being the last to know," a source told RadarOnline.com of Furness, who tied the knot with Jackman in 1996. "Deb feels blindsided. She has a memory like a steel trap and isn't afraid to use it!"

While she's furious with The Greatest Showman actor, Furness is also extremely angry with Jackman's good friend Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, for keeping "quiet" about the Logan star's new romance with Foster.

Deborra-Lee Furness reportedly feels 'blindsided' by Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's rumored relationship.

"They kept their lips sealed out of loyalty to Hugh," the insider explained. "[But], Deb feels cheated by all three because someone could have told her what was happening and they all chose to keep their mouths shut."

Meanwhile, another source previously told Star Jackman was only keeping his alleged romance with Foster secret in an effort to protect Furness.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are reportedly dating after meeting on the set of Broadway's 'The Music Man' in 2021.

"They’ve been hiding their relationship from the outside world for so long, sneaking around, living apart, but there will come a time when they’ll want to come out as a couple," the insider claimed. "Soon, they may start testing the waters."

"He doesn’t want the negative publicity," the confidante noted. “Or to humiliate Deb. Hugh cares for Deb a great deal. She’s the mother of his children."

Jackman and Foster first connected while working alongside one another on the set of Broadway's The Music Man in 2021.

At the time, Jackman was still married to Furness and Foster was a wife to her estranged husband, Ted Griffin, whom she filed for divorce from in October after 10 years of marriage amid heightened speculation about her and The Wolverine star's apparent romance.

Hugh Jackman and his estranged wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, share two kids: Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19.

Jackman and Furness shocked fans in September 2023 when they announced they were separating after 27 years of marriage.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the former flames — who share two kids, Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19 — wrote in a statement at the time, as OK! previously reported.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority," the pair continued. "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Jackman and Furness concluded: "This is the sole statement either of us will make."

