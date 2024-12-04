Deborra-Lee Furness 'Blindsided' by Ex Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's Romance After Being 'the Last to Know': 'She's Seething With Rage'

"She is seething with rage over being the last to know," a source told RadarOnline.com of Furness, who tied the knot with Jackman in 1996. "Deb feels blindsided. She has a memory like a steel trap and isn't afraid to use it!"

While she's furious with The Greatest Showman actor, Furness is also extremely angry with Jackman's good friend Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, for keeping "quiet" about the Logan star's new romance with Foster.