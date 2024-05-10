Deborra-Lee Furness Is 'Strong and Resilient' Following Shocking Hugh Jackman Split

While attending a screening of her new film Force of Nature: The Dry 2, Furness admitted she’s recently learned that she’s " strong and resilient " and in "constant evolution."

That inner strength also applies to her attraction to certain characters and roles. Furness plays Jill Bailey in the thrilling "whodunnit" flick, which revolves around the search for a woman who went missing while on a hiking retreat.

"I love playing women that are great role models for younger girls," she explained. "Women are great leaders or women can do this. So, I like to play women who've got something to say."