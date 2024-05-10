Deborra-Lee Furness Is 'Strong and Resilient' Following Shocking Hugh Jackman Split
Deborra-Lee Furness discovered she’s tougher than she realized following her September 2023 split from Hugh Jackman.
While attending a screening of her new film Force of Nature: The Dry 2, Furness admitted she’s recently learned that she’s "strong and resilient" and in "constant evolution."
That inner strength also applies to her attraction to certain characters and roles. Furness plays Jill Bailey in the thrilling "whodunnit" flick, which revolves around the search for a woman who went missing while on a hiking retreat.
"I love playing women that are great role models for younger girls," she explained. "Women are great leaders or women can do this. So, I like to play women who've got something to say."
Furness is a mother herself. She shares Oscar Maximilian, 23, and Ava Eliot, 18, with Jackman. According to the actress, her kids have been excited about her new movie and have already watched it "several times."
"They're very supportive of any pursuits," she gushed. "We're all supportive of each other in any artistic pursuit that we do."
As OK! previously, Furness and Jackman called it quits last September after 27 years of marriage. As for what led to the surprising breakup, a source spilled they simply grew apart.
"There’s no big drama," the sourced added. "The spark went out a long time ago, and the last couple of years, they've just been going through the motions."
A separate insider revealed the pair still love each other, but they haven't been "in love" in quite some time.
"Hugh and Deb have taken a very long time to come to this decision — it wasn't made rashly or in the heat of the moment," the insider continued. "There was a lot of deep soul-searching, and they both seem to be at peace with it."
Despite the inherent sadness of parting ways after nearly three decades together, Furness has plenty of hope for the future. "It is kind of exciting," the Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole star confessed in a January interview. "You know what, change, transition, evolution is a little frightening and we are all a bit scared of it, but I think it is probably our greatest gift."
