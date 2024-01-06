'Do Not Deceive People': Victoria Beckham Accused of Lying About Being Make-Up Free in Latest Skincare Routine Video
Liar, lair?
On Saturday, January 6, Victoria Beckham uploaded a clip showing off her skincare routine with Victoria Beckham Beauty products.
In the footage, the former Spice Girl stated she had “no make-up on,” however, fans did not believe her claim.
In turn, many of her 32 million followers took to the comments section to call her out on the alleged lie.
“There is makeup in the area. Eye shadow and mascara. Do not deceive people,” one user penned, as another referenced the pop star’s spouse, David Beckham, saying, “Where is your husband to tell u to say the truth.”
“Am I the only one who sees obvious eye makeup? When people say, ‘no makeup,’ do they only mean no makeup on the face, excluding the eyes?” another user questioned, as a fourth noted, “No make-up other than concealer 😂, you’re gorgeous I’m not hating but pls don’t tell people your makeup free.”
“Oh it’s so obvious she has concealer on … Being a former makeup artist come on Vic stop it!!! ❤️,” a fifth person added, as a sixth agreed, writing, “I think ya ace … but come on …. Don’t play us for mugs.”
Despite the outrage with Victoria, some of her supporters had her back.
“Why are some people so hurtful leave people alone don't watch if you have nothing nice to say,” one user said, while a second penned, “She’s got dark circles under her eyes so if she’s wearing concealer it’s not very good! Just bore off haters! She’s almost 50 and she’s stunning 😍 people 🤦♀️.”
As OK! previously reported, back in December 2023, Victoria shared a post on Instagram that also garnered tons of attention, however, this time the feedback was all positive.
The upload included a snap of David in only his underwear as he attempted to fix the couple’s TV.
"Electrician came to fix the TV…..You’re welcome! 😂 @davidbeckham," she wrote alongside the thirst trap of her hubby.
In turn, fans showed their gratitude for the sultry picture of the soccer star.
"Thank you, Victoria, for sharing. It's a perfect Christmas gift 🎁 for us 😂,” one person noted, while another joked, "Give 'em what they want, Victoria."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Thank you on behalf of humanity," a third user chimed in, as another said, "Thank you, posh. Very kind of you 😂🔥."