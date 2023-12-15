OK Magazine
'Thank You on Behalf of Humanity': David Beckham Fans Go Crazy After Wife Victoria Shares Photo of Soccer Star in His Underwear

davidbeckhamfansvictoriaunderwearpp
Source: Mega
By:

Dec. 15 2023, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

The world is incredibly grateful for Victoria Beckham today!

The former Spice Girl, 49, took to Instagram on Friday, December 15, to share a sultry snap of her husband, David Beckham, wearing nothing but his underwear as he fixed their television.

davidbeckhamfansvictoriaunderwaer
Source: @victoriabeckham/INSTAGRAM

Victoria Beckham shared a photo of David Beckham fixing their television in his underwear.

"Electrician came to fix the TV…..You’re welcome! 😂 @davidbeckham," Victoria penned below the thirst trap of the soccer star, 48.

The public could not help but gush over how hunky David looked, with one social media user writing, "Thank you, Victoria, for sharing. It's a perfect Christmas gift 🎁 for us 😂."

"Give 'em what they want, Victoria," a second person chimed in about the fashion designer putting the athlete's fit physique on display.

davidbeckhamfansvictoriaunderwear
Source: Mega

The world has expressed its gratitude for a photo shared by Victoria Beckham.

"Thank you on behalf of humanity," a third person added of the thirst trap.

"Thank you, posh. Very kind of you. 😂🔥," another commenter chimed in.

The power couple — who share sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, as well as 12-year-old daughter Harper — have been more open than ever with the public after the recent release of David's Netflix documentary.

davidbeckhamfansvictoriaunderwear
Source: Mega

The internet could not help but thirst for David Beckham.

In the special, Victoria finally addressed David's alleged affairs with two different women in the early 2000s — including one alleged tryst with his former assistant Rebecca Loos.

"It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life," the fashion icon revealed, adding she "resented" her partner despite his denial of the cheating accusations.

"It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us. Here's the thing — we were against each other, if I'm being completely honest," she admitted.

As OK! previously reported, Victoria was asked to make a documentary of her own. However, the former pop star declined because she did not want to talk about their marital woes.

davidbeckhamfansvictoriaunderwear
Source: Mega

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have been married since 1999.

Source: OK!

"Victoria feels she’s already said everything she’s going to say on the matter," the source added of the ex-singer declining a film of her own. "She won’t dignify Rebecca’s allegations by addressing them. The less said, the better."

The former girl group member has vowed to stay silent after Loos threatened to speak out again. "Posh has been rocked by Rebecca's cryptic posts and is petrified she's gearing up to unleash more bombshells that could potentially destroy not only her marriage, but Brand Beckham," a source claimed.

"Posh thought that finally speaking out would put an end to the chapter once and for all, not prompt Rebecca to retaliate, which has understandably filled her with anxiety over not only what else she could say but having to relive the worst chapter of her life," the insider added.

