David Beckham and Prince William Remain Close Friends After Prince Harry Made the Soccer Star 'Absolutely Furious'
Prince William and David Beckham continue to have a relationship despite the rumored feud between the soccer star and Prince Harry. The athlete and his wife, Victoria Beckham, often attend royal gatherings and were present at William and Harry's weddings.
A source claimed David was "absolutely bloody furious" because Harry and Meghan Markle accused the Beckhams of leaking stories about the Sussexes to the press.
David and Harry's dynamic didn't stop him from working with the royal family, as royal editor Sarah Hewson discussed David's potential celebrity ambassadorship with the Prince's Foundation.
“For instance, like Charles, David is an avid beekeeper and he gifted the King a jar of honey that he had harvested after the coronation," Hewson told an outlet.
“I certainly think there’s a lot that can be done by them working together," the expert continued. "I think that it’s quite an interesting development in terms of David’s history with the royal family — and it’s very clear which side the Beckhams are on."
In 2012, the former Manchester United captain raved about his bromance with the princes.
"They're two people who have grown up in the spotlight and the respect that I have for them, and that people in our country and all over the world have for them, is amazing," David said in an interview. "I have a huge amount of respect for William and Harry because of what they've been through from a very young age."
“They're a credit obviously to their mom and everyone in the royal family," he added.
Harry's rift with both David and the Prince of Wales hasn't altered the athlete's proximity to the future king, and public relations expert Denise Palmer-Davies believes the two men appear close.
“There is a real fun side to William and David’s friendship," Palmer-Davies noted. "There are a lot of in jokes and banter between them — mainly over William supporting Aston Villa which David always likes to make fun of."
“Whenever you look at pictures of them together you can see there is a genuine friendship that runs much deeper than just work," she continued. "There is mutual respect and a real fondness, I think.”
The professional noticed that David developed bonds with the entire Wales household.
“Their friendship extends out to their wider families too," she stated. "We’ve seen David and Romeo join William, Kate and George at football matches and I’m sure George has asked David lots about being a footballer."
"As we know, George loves football — we recently saw Kate attending one of his matches and William wants him to be a striker for Aston Villa," Palmer Davies added. "George has even had football-themed parties at Kensington Palace and we’ve seen the faces he pulls while watching England, so who better to ask about all things football than an England legend."
