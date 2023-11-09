David Beckham and Prince William Remain Close Friends After Prince Harry Made the Soccer Star 'Absolutely Furious'

A source claimed David was "absolutely bloody furious" because Harry and Meghan Markle accused the Beckhams of leaking stories about the Sussexes to the press.

David and Harry's dynamic didn't stop him from working with the royal family, as royal editor Sarah Hewson discussed David's potential celebrity ambassadorship with the Prince's Foundation.

“For instance, like Charles, David is an avid beekeeper and he gifted the King a jar of honey that he had harvested after the coronation," Hewson told an outlet.

“I certainly think there’s a lot that can be done by them working together," the expert continued. "I think that it’s quite an interesting development in terms of David’s history with the royal family — and it’s very clear which side the Beckhams are on."