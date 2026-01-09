or
'Delusional' Nick Reiner Believes There's a 'Conspiracy' Against Him as He Waits to Enter Plea for Allegedly Killing His Parents

Composite photo of Nick, Rob and Michele Reiner
Source: Jake Reiner/Facebook;mega

Nick Reiner is reportedly acting 'delusional' behind bars.

Jan. 9 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Nick Reiner is still not fully processing his actions.

According to a new report, Rob and Michele Reiner's son is aware that he allegedly killed his parents, but he doesn't understand why he's locked up, as he believes there's a "conspiracy" against him.

Nick Reiner Is Acting Delusional in Jail

Photo of A source said Nick Reiner is acting 'delusional' in jail, as he thinks there's a 'conspiracy' against him.
Source: mega

A source said Nick Reiner is acting 'delusional' in jail, as he thinks there's a 'conspiracy' against him.

Sources said Nick, 32, has been acting delusional, likely due to the new schizoaffective disorder medication doctors prescribed a month before the killings.

Nick, who was diagnosed in 2020, is still on the same drugs behind bars even though they prompted him to act erratic and dangerous.

As OK! reported, it's not known why medical professionals changed his medication, which caused him to suffer a "complete break from reality."

In TMZ Investigates: The Reiner Murders: What Really Happened, it's said that the public "would be shocked to learn the reason" for the abrupt swap, as it allegedly "makes no sense."

Inside Nick Reiner's Court Case

Photo of Nick Reiner was charged with murdering both of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner was charged with murdering both of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

As OK! reported, Nick allegedly slit his parents' throats while they slept at their house on December 14, 2025. He was arrested hours later.

At his first court hearing, Nick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder with the special circumstance allegation of using a knife.

While he was expected to enter a plea at his Wednesday, January 7, arraignment, it was postponed to February 23 after his hotshot lawyer, Alan Jackson, withdrew from the case at the last minute. A public defender has since taken over.

Nick Reiner

Photo of A source claimed Nick Reiner's family has cut him off financially.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

A source claimed Nick Reiner's family has cut him off financially.

It's believed Alan withdrew due to Nick's lack of funds, as one source claimed his family recently "realized they cannot support him anymore — not financially, not emotionally, not morally."

The decision to cut him off was allegedly made due to his unacceptable behavior behind bars.

"They won't bankroll chaos," the source told Rob Shuter's Substack. "They loved him once, but what he did, what he became… it was monstrous. They can’t protect him anymore, and they can’t keep funding his destruction."

Alan Jackson Declares Nick Reiner 'Is Not Guilty'

Photo of Though Nick Reiner's original lawyer, Alan Jackson, withdrew from the case, he believes Nick is 'not guilty.'
Source: mega

Though Nick Reiner's original lawyer, Alan Jackson, withdrew from the case, he believes Nick is 'not guilty.'

Despite dropping out, when outside of the courthouse, Alan told the press, "Pursuant to the law of California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder, print that."

It's rumored Nick will plead not guilty by reason of insanity, as in the Golden State, "a defendant does not have to show he didn't know the difference between right and wrong to use the insanity defense ... only that he didn't understand the nature and quality of his act."

Amid the changes, a spokesman for the Reiner family told The New York Times, "They have the utmost trust in the legal process and will not comment further on matters related to the legal proceedings."

