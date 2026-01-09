'Delusional' Nick Reiner Believes There's a 'Conspiracy' Against Him as He Waits to Enter Plea for Allegedly Killing His Parents

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner is still not fully processing his actions. According to a new report, Rob and Michele Reiner's son is aware that he allegedly killed his parents, but he doesn't understand why he's locked up, as he believes there's a "conspiracy" against him.

Nick Reiner Is Acting Delusional in Jail

Nick Reiner Is Acting Delusional in Jail

Sources said Nick, 32, has been acting delusional, likely due to the new schizoaffective disorder medication doctors prescribed a month before the killings. Nick, who was diagnosed in 2020, is still on the same drugs behind bars even though they prompted him to act erratic and dangerous. As OK! reported, it's not known why medical professionals changed his medication, which caused him to suffer a "complete break from reality." In TMZ Investigates: The Reiner Murders: What Really Happened, it's said that the public "would be shocked to learn the reason" for the abrupt swap, as it allegedly "makes no sense."

Inside Nick Reiner's Court Case

Inside Nick Reiner's Court Case

As OK! reported, Nick allegedly slit his parents' throats while they slept at their house on December 14, 2025. He was arrested hours later. At his first court hearing, Nick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder with the special circumstance allegation of using a knife. While he was expected to enter a plea at his Wednesday, January 7, arraignment, it was postponed to February 23 after his hotshot lawyer, Alan Jackson, withdrew from the case at the last minute. A public defender has since taken over.



It's believed Alan withdrew due to Nick's lack of funds, as one source claimed his family recently "realized they cannot support him anymore — not financially, not emotionally, not morally." The decision to cut him off was allegedly made due to his unacceptable behavior behind bars. "They won't bankroll chaos," the source told Rob Shuter's Substack. "They loved him once, but what he did, what he became… it was monstrous. They can’t protect him anymore, and they can’t keep funding his destruction."

Alan Jackson Declares Nick Reiner 'Is Not Guilty'

Alan Jackson Declares Nick Reiner 'Is Not Guilty'