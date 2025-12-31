Demi Lovato Shares Sizzling Topless and Bikini Photos as She Recaps 'Unseen Bits' of 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Demi Lovato is ending 2025 on a sultry note. The singer, 33, flaunted her slim physique in a series of near-naked snapshots shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, December 21. She kicked off her photo dump donning a cheeky black and silver bikini as she posed in front of the ocean.

Source: @ddlovato/Instagram Demi Lovato flashed her backside by the ocean.

Later, she went topless, baring her buttcheeks as she lay face-down on a beach towel. The star also opted for a white one-piece with a plunging back while lounging at the edge of the pool. Swimsuits aside, Lovato nearly exposed everything in a sheer maroon maxi dress. She snapped a mirror selfie wearing the revealing ensemble, using two black heart emojis to cover her nipples.

Source: @ddlovato/Instagram Demi Lovato nearly exposed her nipples in a see-through look.

The “Confident” singer showed off her figure in several two-piece sets, including a barely-there black bra top exposing her underboob with a long black skirt. Toward the end of her Instagram carousel, she bared her cleavage in a triangle-shaped pink top and sheer red skirt, complemented by a gray trench coat. “Unseen (little) bits of 2025,” Lovato captioned her post. The TV star’s husband, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, complimented her in the comments section, writing, “Well hello there 🥵🥵🥵.”

Did Demi Lovato Get Plastic Surgery?

Source: @ddlovato/Instagram Demi Lovato flaunted her slim bikini body.

Lovato’s sizzling social media share comes amid rumors that she received plastic surgery to alter her appearance. “The first thing you’re going to notice is her brow position. It appears a little higher, a little more elevated, and that could be from things like Botox or an endoscopic brow lift. The next thing is the cheekbones. The cheekbones certainly look enhanced and it’s either from weight loss, volume loss in this area or enhancement augmentation in this area," plastic surgeon Dr. Spiegel said in an August TikTok video. “Down lower, the soft part of the cheek makes her jawline and cheekbones appear extra sculpted. Someone looking to achieve that look surgically should be googling buccal fat removal. Lastly, the jawline looks super enhanced. This could be from dermal fillers or just weight loss basically.”

Demi Lovato Is Rumored to Have Used Ozempic

Source: @ddlovato/Instagram Demi Lovato lounged by the ocean in a skimpy swimsuit.

Some fans also noticed Lovato’s drastic weight loss and speculated she may have used Ozempic. “She looks great, but d---, has she ever been hitting the Ozempic heavy! She carried her weight well and looked very healthy,” one person wrote on Reddit.

Demi Lovato Admitted to Getting Anti-Wrinkle Injection

View this post on Instagram Source: @ddlovato/Instagram Demi Lovato shared some of her favorite outfits of 2025.