Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Snaps After Boasting About Her 'Dream Come True' Boyfriend Jutes
Love is making Demi Lovato glow!
The "Heart Attack" vocalist took to her Instagram on Wednesday, April 19, to share sultry photos of herself laying in a bed while showing off her flawless facial features.
"Bedchella anyone," the Camp Rock star jokingly captioned the slew of photos of herself rocking a white tank top and a black leather jacket while lounging between the sheets.
The provocative shoot comes as Lovato has been publicly declaring her love for her boyfriend Jordan "Jutes" Lutes in numerous social media posts. "Life has become so enriched by you. Life has become a dream come true," she began the gushing Valentines Day post shared to Instagram.
"Life has become so enriched by you. Life has become a dream come true. I’m so beyond grateful to have found my person in you. Falling asleep and waking up next to my best friend has made me so filled w joy I can’t even begin to explain.. my best friend, soul mate, twin flame, honeybun," the former Disney Channel star wrote.
"The fun and laughs never stop w you.. I can be my weirdest goofy self and you never judge me 🤓Thank you for making me the happiest lil thing on earth.. happy first Valentines day together.. I love you @jutesmusic 🥰🥰," Lovato concluded the note.
"Who let all these butterfly in here!?!? so grateful that i found u again 🥰😘 love u so much," the musician — who Lovato has been dating since August 2022 — adoringly replied back.
Despite being blissfully in love, the chart topper admitted her happiness seems to have taken a toll on her songwriting. "Whether it was angst, whether it's falling in love, sadness, I always made music to become an inspiration to other people while also doing what I love," she explained during a recent interview.
"I definitely am in a really good place," Lovato said. "I don't know what I'm going to write about on my next album because I'm so happy. It is a really good feeling, but I don't know what I'm going to do."