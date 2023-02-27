Straight-Faced Demi Lovato & Boyfriend Jordan Lutes Hold Hands While Leaving L.A. In Matching Outfits

"Life has become so enriched by you. Life has become a dream come true. I’m so beyond grateful to have found my person in you," Lovato gushed over the musician in a Valentine's Day post alongside a series of photos of the couple.

"Falling asleep and waking up next to my best friend has made me so filled w joy I can’t even begin to explain.. my best friend, soul mate, twin flame, honeybun.. and the list goes on… the fun and laughs never stop w you.. I can be my weirdest goofy self and you never judge me 🤓Thank you for making me the happiest lil thing on earth," she concluded the heartfelt post. "happy first Valentines day together.. I love you @jutesmusic 🥰🥰."