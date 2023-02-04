Demi Lovato Looks So Happy As Relationship With New Boyfriend Blossoms — See Pics!

Jutes seems head over heels for his lovely lady, as he took to Instagram on August 20, 2022 to express the warmest wishes for Lovato's birthday.

"Happy birthday baby," the "Waste My Time" singer wrote. "You're a 30 year old minx and I’m the luckiest schmuck in the world [because] I get to call you mine. Making you laugh has become my new obsession [because] your smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere)."

"I’m so proud of you for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming your healthiest, happiest, sweetest self. And that’s all you baby… I’m just here to support you and tell stupid dad jokes when needed," Lovato's boyfriend adorably concluded at the time.