Demi Lovato Looks So Happy As Relationship With New Boyfriend Blossoms — See Pics!
Demi Lovato looked absolutely stunning "All Night Long!"
On Thursday, February 2, the award-winning singer stepped out to the Stella McCartney x Adidas event in Los Angeles in the most fabulous fashion.
Lovato arrived at the Henson Recording Studios in a dazzling design — which featured a black cocktail mini dress, a camel-colored cropped bomber jacket, black strappy heels and a Stella McCartney Frayme woven shoulder bag.
The "Cool for the Summer" singer accessorized her lavish look with minimal jewelry and light makeup, including small hoop earrings and a nude-colored lip.
Upon arrival at the star-studded event, Lovato was greeted by iconic stars Kate Hudson, Ashley Benson, Paris Jackson, Madelyn Cline and the woman of the night, Stella McCartney.
The 30-year-old's red carpet outing comes as the "Heart Attack" singer has appeared happier than ever amid her budding relationship with boyfriend Jordan "Jutes" Lutes.
Just last month, the couple rang in the new year together with an intimate kiss.
"Ended the new year like this ✨ wishing you all the best for 2023 🖤," Lovato wrote alongside the puckered-up picture on Sunday, January 1.
Lovato and Jutes — who went public with their relationship in August 2022 — even celebrated the holidays at Disney Land in December 2022, where they locked lips beneath Cinderella's castle.
Jutes seems head over heels for his lovely lady, as he took to Instagram on August 20, 2022 to express the warmest wishes for Lovato's birthday.
"Happy birthday baby," the "Waste My Time" singer wrote. "You're a 30 year old minx and I’m the luckiest schmuck in the world [because] I get to call you mine. Making you laugh has become my new obsession [because] your smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere)."
"I’m so proud of you for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming your healthiest, happiest, sweetest self. And that’s all you baby… I’m just here to support you and tell stupid dad jokes when needed," Lovato's boyfriend adorably concluded at the time.