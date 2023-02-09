Demi Lovato Glows In Sports Bra & Leggings After Making Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend Jutes — Photo
Looking good, Demi Lovato!
The singer, 30, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 7, to share some glamorous selfies.
In the first photo, the brunette beauty showed her outfit, which consisted of a black sports bra and leggings.
In the second picture, Lovato wore a black T-shirt as she wore red lipstick. "Did my own glam," she wrote.
It seems like the Camp Rock alum is in a great place these days, especially since she just made her first red carpet appearance with boyfriend Jordan "Jutes" Lutes.
On February 4, the "Cool for the Summer" songstress and the 25-year-old couldn't help but pack on the PDA while attending Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy party in Los Angeles, Calif.
Lovato wore a black gown, while Jutes looked handsome in a black tuxedo.
"I had a knee brace on under this gown 🤫," she captioned a slew of photos from the night via Instagram on February 5.
The lovebirds made their relationship official in August 2022, and for Lovato's big birthday, Jutes let it be known how happy he is.
"Happy birthday baby," he gushed of the Disney Channel alum. "You're a 30 year old minx and I’m the luckiest schmuck in the world [because] I get to call you mine. Making you laugh has become my new obsession [because] your smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere)."
"I’m so proud of you for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming your healthiest, happiest, sweetest self. And that’s all you baby… I’m just here to support you and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. You're more than your music, more than your voice, more than a beautiful face," Jutes continued. "You're everything. I love you😘🫠🐞🥳😍. P.S. the last slide is the new No. 1 cutest video on the internet. Literally bursting with joy 😭. How are you real."
Lovato then was touched by the message, as she replied, "YOU'RE THE BEST BOYFRIEND IN THE WORLD 😭😩."