Glowing Demi Lovato Makes Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes At Pre-Grammy Party — See Pics!
Holy Fvck! Demi Lovato and her boyfriend, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, just made their first ever red carpet debut as a couple!
On Saturday, February 4, the "Cool For The Summer" singer, 30, and her handsome hunk, 25, packed on the PDA at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy party in Los Angeles, Calif.
Lovato and Jutes — who confirmed their relationship through social media in August 2022 — passionately locked lips for the cameras, as they stunned in complementing black ensembles.
The "Heart Attack" vocalist showed off her flawless figure in a strapless floor-length gown, which featured a gorgeous, asymmetrical neckline and a ruched skirt detail. One side of Lovato's breathtaking dress showcased the design's white silk lining.
Her lavish look was accessorized with a simple black clutch and shimmering silver drop earrings.
Jutes — who didn't mind smooching his girlfriend's bright red lips — kept things both classic and classy, as he opted for a black suit and tie layered over a white button-up shirt.
The lovebirds' red carpet outing comes more than six months after Jutes confirmed the couple's relationship during a sweet social media shoutout for Lovato's birthday.
"Happy birthday baby," the "Waste My Time" singer wrote. "You're a 30 year old minx and I’m the luckiest schmuck in the world [because] I get to call you mine. Making you laugh has become my new obsession [because] your smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere)."
"I’m so proud of you for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming your healthiest, happiest, sweetest self. And that’s all you baby… I’m just here to support you and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. You're more than your music, more than your voice, more than a beautiful face," Jutes sweetly concluded. "You're everything. I love you😘🫠🐞🥳😍. P.S. the last slide is the new No. 1 cutest video on the internet. Literally bursting with joy 😭. How are you real."
Lovato proudly claimed her man and took to the comments section, declaring, "YOU'RE THE BEST BOYFRIEND IN THE WORLD 😭😩."