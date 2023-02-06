Glowing Demi Lovato Makes Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes At Pre-Grammy Party — See Pics!

"Happy birthday baby," the "Waste My Time" singer wrote. "You're a 30 year old minx and I’m the luckiest schmuck in the world [because] I get to call you mine. Making you laugh has become my new obsession [because] your smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere)."

"I’m so proud of you for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming your healthiest, happiest, sweetest self. And that’s all you baby… I’m just here to support you and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. You're more than your music, more than your voice, more than a beautiful face," Jutes sweetly concluded. "You're everything. I love you😘🫠🐞🥳😍. P.S. the last slide is the new No. 1 cutest video on the internet. Literally bursting with joy 😭. How are you real."

Lovato proudly claimed her man and took to the comments section, declaring, "YOU'RE THE BEST BOYFRIEND IN THE WORLD 😭😩."