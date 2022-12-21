Sparks Are Flying! Demi Lovato Shares Passionate Kiss At Disneyland With Boyfriend Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes
Demi Lovato shared a magical moment with her boyfriend, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, at Disneyland on Tuesday, December 20.
The couple locked lips beneath Cinderella's Castle at the famed theme park, as fireworks romantically exploded above their heads.
Lovato captured the unforgettable moment and shared it to her Instagram Story to show off the perfect, puckered-up photograph.
The dynamic duo matched in all-black ensembles as Jutes added a beanie with a large white star crocheted onto it for his finishing touch.
Lovato and Jutes have been overjoyed with love ever since the musicians debuted their relationship back in August.
While the couple had been close for months and even co-wrote some of the songs on the "Heart Attack" singer's latest album, Holy Fvck, the pair didn't officially take their relationship to social media until Lovato's 30th birthday.
"Happy birthday baby," the "Waste My Time" singer wrote alongside a series of loving photos on August 20. "You're a 30 year old minx and I’m the luckiest schmuck in the world [because] I get to call you mine."
"Making you laugh has become my new obsession [because] your smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere)," he continued at the time. "I’m so proud of you for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming your healthiest, happiest, sweetest self. And that’s all you baby… I’m just here to support you and tell stupid dad jokes when needed."
"You're more than your music, more than your voice, more than a beautiful face," Jutes sweetly concluded. "You're everything. I love you😘🫠🐞🥳😍. P.S. the last slide is the new No. 1 cutest video on the internet. Literally bursting with joy 😭. How are you real."
Lovato equally gushed over her man, as she took to the comments section, stating, "YOU'RE THE BEST BOYFRIEND IN THE WORLD 😭😩."
"I’m just so grateful I get to call you mine because I’ve never laughed like this in my life, I’ve never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love with you 💕💕," Lovato heartwarmingly expressed.
"This post, this caption… how are YOU real?! I love you honey.. so much 🥰🥰😁🫠🐞😍," the famed singer joyfully concluded.