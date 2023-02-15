Demi Lovato Gushes Over 'Soulmate & Twin Flame' Jutes: 'Life Has Become A Dream Come True'
Demi Lovato is in love, and she doesn't care who knows it!
On Tuesday, February 14, the singer, 30, took to Instagram to share some photos of herself with her boyfriend, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes.
"Life has become so enriched by you. Life has become a dream come true. I’m so beyond grateful to have found my person in you. Falling asleep and waking up next to my best friend has made me so filled w joy I can’t even begin to explain.. my best friend, soul mate, twin flame, honeybun.. and the list goes on… the fun and laughs never stop w you.. I can be my weirdest goofy self and you never judge me 🤓Thank you for making me the happiest lil thing on earth.. happy first Valentines day together.. I love you @jutesmusic 🥰🥰," the Camp Rock alum captioned the series of photos via Instagram.
The musician even replied to the sweet note, writing, "who let all these butterfly in here!?!? so grateful that i found u again 🥰😘 love u so much."
Others also couldn't help but share how exciting it is to see Lovato happy again after struggling with addiction issues.
Rita Ora said, "You guys I can’t," while Demi's half-sister, Dallas Lovato, wrote, "This makes me cry. I absolutely love your love."
As OK! previously reported, the two made their red carpet debut in February when they were seen at Clive Davis' Grammy party.
Earlier this year, the brunette babe shared more photos of the duo packing on the PDA, writing, "Ended the new year like this ✨ wishing you all the best for 2023 🖤."
In August, Jutes penned a love note about his lady.
"Happy birthday baby," the "Waste My Time" singer wrote. "You're a 30 year old minx and I’m the luckiest schmuck in the world [because] I get to call you mine. Making you laugh has become my new obsession [because] your smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere)."
"I’m so proud of you for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming your healthiest, happiest, sweetest self. And that’s all you baby… I’m just here to support you and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. You're more than your music, more than your voice, more than a beautiful face," he continued. "You're everything. I love you😘🫠🐞🥳😍. P.S. the last slide is the new No. 1 cutest video on the internet. Literally bursting with joy 😭. How are you real."