Demi Lovato 'Couldn't Be More In Love With' Her Boyfriend Jutes After She 'Waited Her Whole Life to Find' Him: Photos

"My baby 🫠 i’m the luckiest guy on earth. thank u for loving me so much and making me laugh all day every day. ur my soulmate best friend dream girl and i can’t wait to be old af w u. i love u so much 😘🖤," the "Punkstar" musician stated.

Supporters of the award-winning artist were left with warm hearts and also filled the comments section with kind words to let their idol know how thrilled they are to see Lovato so happy after everything she has been through.

"As a long time fan, I can honestly say you seem to be the happiest you’ve ever been with a guy, and that makes me so happy for you!!" one admirer wrote, as another added, "I love your smile, I'm at peace when I know you're happy, it comforts me so much. ♥️."