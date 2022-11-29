Demi Lovato Spotted On Hike In California With Boyfriend Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes After Gushing Over Their Relationship
Two peas in a pod! Demi Lovato was spotted on a hike with her boyfriend, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, November 27.
In the photos, the duo strolled through Fryman Canyon Park in Studio City. The pop star, 30, wore an all-black outfit with camouflage leggings and a jacket, while Lutes sported a red Cornell sweatshirt and brown pants.
As OK! previously reported, the "Cool for the Summer" songstress and her new man have been getting serious. On November 24, she shared a selfie, writing, "Grateful for you all."
She then shared a snapshot of herself with Jutes, writing, "Grateful for this guy @jutesmusic."
The couple also posed for a mirror picture.
Lovato and Lutes previously had some fun when they attended The Walking Dead Live: The Finale Event in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, November 20. "Swipe left to see how hot my boyfriend is," she wrote, to which the Canada native replied, "No swipe necessary to see how sexy my gf is."
Over the summer, the musical artist gushed over the Camp Rock alum on her 30th birthday.
"Happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i'm the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine," he wrote. "Making u laugh has become my new obsession bc ur smile literally cures my depression (there's a song lyric in there somewhere). I'm so proud of u for not only surviving everything you've been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self."
Lovato, who was previously engaged to Max Ehrich, has been open about her drug and alcohol addiction, but it seems like she's finally in a good place.
"Demi feels happy and fulfilled right now," an insider revealed. "Life is good. [Jutes'] encouragement and respect have helped her immensely."
"It's a really happy and healthy relationship. He's a super great guy," a source added.