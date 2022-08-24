Demi Lovato Reveals She First Used Opiates At Age 13 To Recover From Horrifying Car Crash

Unfortunately, locking away pills simply wasn't enough to save the Camp Rock actress' tumultuous road ahead.

Alongside opiates came excessive drinking and an overuse of cocaine.

Lovato pointed out her first drinking experience "should have been a major red flag," occurring alone after stealing a beer from her stepdad's fridge.

The downward spiral of drug abuse only became worse as the 30-year-old grew into her late teenage years. "At 17, it was the first time I tried coke and loved it too much and then kinda bled into me going to treatment right after I turned 18," Lovato explained.

This became the "Skyscraper" vocalist's first of many rehab journeys.