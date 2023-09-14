Demi Lovato's Past 'Hookups' With a Famous Female Star Inspired Her 2015 Song 'Cool for the Summer'

Don't tell your mother, but "Cool for the Summer" is about Demi Lovato's fling with a famous female — though she didn't confirm who it was.

During a guest appearance on the Monday, September 11, episode of SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Lovato opened up about her inspiration behind the 2015 hit track, sheepishly sharing it was about the intimate experiences she had with another celebrity woman.