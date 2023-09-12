OK Magazine
Overcoming 'Daddy Issues': Demi Lovato Done Dating 'Gross' Older Men as 'Magnetic Partnership' With Boyfriend Jutes Intensifies

Sep. 12 2023, Published 12:25 p.m. ET

No more "daddy issues" for Demi Lovato!

During the Monday, September 11, episode of The Howard Stern Show, the "Heart Attack" singer opened up about her history of dating older men, blaming her emotional difficulties attached to a damaged relationship with her father as the reason she sought out love from partners multiple years older than her.

demi lovato daddy issues gross older men jutes
Source: MEGA

Demi Lovato confirmed she's over her 'daddy issues!'

"I can say with confidence that my daddy issues aren’t anything that are inside of me anymore," Lovato told Howard Stern during the SiriusXM radio broadcast.

"I think there’s a few signs to that. I’m with a partner that is my age, essentially," the Disney Channel alum noted of her boyfriend, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, admitting she "looks back on [her] past" of dating older men "and thinks 'that's gross.'"

demi lovato daddy issues gross older men jutes
Source: MEGA

Demi Lovato dated Wilmer Valderrama from 2010-2016 despite their nearly 13-year age gap.

Lovato previously dated Wilmer Valderrama, 43, for six years despite their nearly 13-year-age gap. She admittedly met the That '70s Show star when she was only 17 years old, however, the duo didn't confirm their relationship until the "Really Don't Care" vocalist reached the age of 18.

Now, Lovato couldn't be happier with how "healthy" her current relationship is with Jutes — who she first went public with in August 2022.

demi lovato daddy issues gross older men jutes
Source: @JUTESMUSIC/INSTAGRAM

The award-winning artist couldn't be more in love with her boyfriend, Jutes.

"There’s this partnership there that is just so magnetic, and the way that we laugh together. It’s just nonstop," the Camp Rock star, 31, expressed, hinting she one day hopes to tie the knot and start a family with the 32-year-old musician.

Having been through it all, Lovato offered her fans a piece of dating advice, stating: "I think if you can find someone that makes you feel safe, that you’re so attracted to, that you laugh with constantly, that’s the formula of a really great relationship."

Lovato and Jutes first connected when the "Too Easy" singer" joined her in the studio during the production of her album Holy Fvck, which was released in August of last year.

"He came in to write on one of my sessions and I was in the studio and was immediately attracted to him. I like texted my friends on the side and was like, 'He’s so hot!'" the award-winning artist confessed about crushing on Jutes at first sight.

