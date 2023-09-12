Overcoming 'Daddy Issues': Demi Lovato Done Dating 'Gross' Older Men as 'Magnetic Partnership' With Boyfriend Jutes Intensifies

"I can say with confidence that my daddy issues aren’t anything that are inside of me anymore," Lovato told Howard Stern during the SiriusXM radio broadcast.

"I think there’s a few signs to that. I’m with a partner that is my age, essentially," the Disney Channel alum noted of her boyfriend, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, admitting she "looks back on [her] past" of dating older men "and thinks 'that's gross.'"